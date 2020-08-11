Can college football teams actually switch conferences to play in 2020 with their leagues shut down?

Watch Now:

Nebraska Program Disagrees With Big Ten’s Decision To Postpone Football Season

(10:48)

One of the sidebars coming out of college football’s cancellation-palooza on Tuesday is the possibility of conference realignment — if only temporarily for one season. More specifically, the idea that college football teams from conferences that end up canceling their seasons would seek to play on their own.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost suggested his program would have “options” playing in another league this season now that the Big Ten has canceled the 2020 season. That led to widespread speculation on social media regarding any number of schools jumping conferences to play for one season only.

Both Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh made strong social statements Monday in support of playing the 2020 season. This while the Big Ten at least appears to be planning for a potential cancellation.

“It’s not optimal. Is it conceivable? Sure,” one Power Five administrator told CBS Sports.

That might be a stretch.

A prominent television executive told CBS Sports that the Big Ten’s TV contract with the Big Ten Network, Fox and ESPN might preclude the Cornhuskers from becoming a “free agent” for the 2020 season.

Such a restriction would be similar to the grant of rights agreements in the Big 12 and ACC. Those grants bind schools’ TV rights to a…