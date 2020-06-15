Can Anyone Stop Tiz The Law From Winning The 2020 Kentucky Derby? 

The show must go on for one of the biggest sporting events in America this year, with the staging of the 2020 Kentucky Derby now set for the beginning of September. Gamblers around the world will be delighted that they will be able to see ‘The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports’ later in the year.

The Kentucky Derby is the biggest of all the Triple Crown events in the United States, with the Derby managing to attract bigger attendance numbers than the Breeders’ Cup, Belmont Stakes and Preakness Stakes.

The race which is run over a mile and quarter has produced some of the most breathtaking moments in the world of sports since its inauguration in 1875. Secretariat remains the record holder for the quickest time around the course, as he ran the Kentucky Derby in 1:59.40 in his 1973 winning performance.

Recent winners of the race include American Pharoah, Justify and Always Dreaming. Last year’s winner was Country House for trainer Bill Mott. But, who will win the 2020 edition of the race?

Tiz The Law Heavy Favourite For Success

According to the odds with BetAmerica and the ratings, Tiz The Law is the horse to beat in the Kentucky Derby. The three-year-old will start the race will the shortest odds, after winning on three of his four starts. His first run came back in August 2018, as the Barclay Tagg-trained horse won by four and a quarter lengths from Dream Bigger. Success at Belmont Park followed in the Champagne Stakes, where Tiz The Law won by four lengths from Green Light Go.

The only blip on this excellent horses record came at Churchill Downs, where he was beaten by a length by Silver Prospector in November last year. However, the three-year-old has been back to his very best this year, with back to back wins at Gulfstream Park. Over these two successes, Tiz The law has won by a combined total of seven and a quarter lengths, and gamblers will be hard-pressed to bet against a Kentucky Derby success with Manuel Franco on board.

Potential Value Elsewhere In The Market

Gamblers may instead look for value elsewhere in the market, with a number of horses also getting attention. There could be a popular selection in Honor A. P. for the Kentucky Derby, with this three-year-old having won on two of his previous three runs. The one-mile distance will certainly appeal to the John Shirreffs trained horse.

The three-year-old’s only defeat this season came at Sanita Anita, where he was beaten by Authentic. However, connections would have been thrilled with Honor A. P’s response as he returned to the same course to beat Authentic by two and three-quarter lengths just three months later.

Authentic will also be a horse that gamblers will have their eyes on, as the three-year-old has already beaten Honor A. P. this year. That was Authentic’s only defeat on a racetrack after he has won on his other two runs. He remains somewhat of an unknown quantity, but there have been glimpses of brilliance.

Mischevious Alex may instead tempt gamblers looking for more value on their Kentucky Derby bet. The three-year-old trained by John C Servis has won both of his races this year, with dominant victories at Gulfstream Park and Aqueduct Racecourse.

The latter of those was his last outing on the track, and he won by two lengths from Untitled. Mischevious Alex will likely be priced around 16/1, which could present a good each-way chance for gamblers.

