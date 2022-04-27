Interview with Mikael Aharonyan, the founder of “AHARONYAN” Law Office

“Aravot” talked to the founder of “AHARONYAN” law office, lawyer Mikael Aharonyan about the permission of a private person to use secret recordings, as well as the issues used in the case law of the Armenian and European courts.

– Mr. Aharonyan, respect for family life is closely related to the issue of secret recordings made by a private person. Please clarify what is the legal requirement for respect for family and personal life?



– You know, I would like to answer the question, referring to the right to respect for private and family life, which is enshrined in Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights. According to the convention, everyone has the right to respect for his private and family life, his home and his correspondence. For information, I should mention that the convention also provides for an exception to this article. In other words, the exception may be cases when, so to speak, interference in private and family life is provided by law and is necessary in a democratic society for the benefit of state security, public order or economic prosperity of the country, as well as prevention of disorder or crime, health or morality. for the protection or protection of the rights and freedoms of others.

According to the 2015 amendments, Article 31 of the RA Constitution refers to the inviolability of private and family life, honor and good reputation. According to that, everyone has the right to privacy and family life, honor and good reputation. The right to privacy and family life may be restricted only by law for the protection of public security, economic prosperity, the prevention or detection of crime, public order, health and morals, or the fundamental rights and freedoms of others.

– Mr. Aharonyan, is it allowed to videotape or record another private person and can the court accept that as a basis as evidence?

– I think that the question should be answered by bringing examples from our current judicial practice in civil and criminal cases. In both cases, the situation is different, although I must say that the Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation has expressed a significant and significant position on the admissibility of secret recordings made by a private person, to which I will definitely refer when talking about the admissibility of secret recordings made by a private individual.

Probably about 10 years ago, when the courts, in civil cases, dealt with this issue, they were categorically against the use of private telephone conversations as evidence. For example, a claim for annulment of a loan agreement was challenged, one party to the lawsuit filed a secret recording, but the court ruled that it had no legal force because it found that using the recording as evidence would violate the other party’s constitutional right.

In 2018, the new Civil Procedure Code was adopted, where the legislator defined photos (photos), recordings and videos as a separate type of evidence. I should mention that in case the photo or recording or video recording made by a private person was done without the consent or knowledge of that person, the evidence is admissible only if the law does not prohibit it. In this regard, the court, in a specific civil case, must make a decision while examining the relevant motion.

– And what is the picture with criminal cases? For example, can the victim record or film the person threatening him or not?

– The Court of Cassation addressed this issue, examining the cases of Meline Margaryan, Vahagn Khachatryan, and later Vahik Mkhitaryan. As the legal position expressed in the case of Vahik Mkhitaryan was a turning point for the Armenian criminal procedure law, I think we should talk a little about this case.

Without going into all the details of the case, which, by the way, is available on the Datalex website of the judiciary, I would like to note that the Court of Cassation, considering the issue of recognizing a secret recording submitted by a private person as competent evidence, attached great importance to , whether the recording was pursued for a legitimate purpose or not, that pursued purpose was more serious and prevailed over the need to intervene in the application of the procedures regulated by law, whether the person acted in good faith or with malicious intent, did not? The recording was made before or after the criminal proceedings.

In other words, in this case, the Court of Cassation, although it set certain criteria when considering the admissibility of a private person using the recording of a telephone conversation as evidence, should generally keep in mind that if a person secretly filmed or recorded before applying to law enforcement and not In all likelihood, by virtue of this decision of the Court of Cassation, the recording or video in question could be used as evidence and declared admissible.

– Has the European Court issued significant legal positions on this issue?

– The European Court has also addressed the issue of whether the recordings or videos made by a private individual are admissible as evidence and has given conflicting legal positions over time. The European Court of Justice nowadays focuses on the defendant’s judicial rights in some cases, and in some cases states that if the defendant’s cross-examination, fair trial and a number of other rights are respected, this evidence can be used as a basis for prosecution.

There was an interesting case in the European Court. The applicant had applied to the European Court, claiming that his right to a fair trial had been violated. The disputed recording, which, by the way, substantiated the applicant’s attempt to incite the murder of a woman, was presented to the investigator and was later used during the trial and was the basis for the accusation. In this case, the European Court did not find a violation of the European Convention and argued that the defendant had listened to the recording and had the opportunity to challenge its authenticity and object to its use as evidence. was not the only evidence of the conviction.

In fact, the reasoning of the European Court was the following. The accused had the opportunity to challenge the admissibility of using that recording during the trial, and secondly, the person was convicted on the basis of other solid evidence.

Interviewed by Gohar HAKOBYAN

26.04.2022: