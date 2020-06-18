Can a black progressive upset the race to unseat Mitch McConnell? | US news

Amy McGrath’s nomination was supposed to be a done deal.

In the 24 hours after she announced her candidacy last July, the former marine fighter pilot raised $2.5m, a record for a Democratic Senate candidate. She had name recognition from a failed 2018 congressional bid and became more familiar soon when she was hosted on late-night comedy shows, organized as the person who could finally unseat the Senate majority leader – and liberal bete noire – Mitch McConnell.

McGrath had said some items that appeared to show an openness towards Donald Trump, but you can find those in deep-red Kentucky – where Trump won by 30 points in 2016 – who would say the only way a Democrat can win a statewide race is when you’re a centrist and wooing Trump voters.

She was endorsed by the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee and as of the end of March she had roughly 200 times the amount of cash on hand as all of her two progressive, grassroots challengers did. It appeared to be it was in the bag.

Her closest challenger, seen as a distant long shot, was Charles Booker, a progressive 35-year-old African American rookie state representative from Louisville’s predominantly black West End who advocates for things such as universal basic income, the green new deal and, now, reimagining law enforcement and cutting back police funding.

But in late May, mass protests erupted in Louisville over the police killing of Breonna Taylor here in March. Booker began showing up at the protests, standing out in his suit in crowds that have been dressed for the heat and expecting confrontations with riot cops, and even got teargassed along side protesters.

“When this moment happened with Breonna Taylor, I knew where I needed to be at,” that he told the Guardian in a interview. “People were grieving, mourning in the streets in real time … And my response to that was to be there with them.”









Mitch McConnell, variously referred to as the most unpopular senator in the US and a powerful man in whom Kentuckians take pride. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP



The things Booker had been talking about – how difficult it’s living in the neglected elements of the city and the state – started to resonate with a broader audience. His popularity and name recognition have grown quickly. Suddenly, like a couple of other insurgent candidates around the US, the protests were lifting up politicians who could channel their energy, cause and passion.

“When you have an event that’s all anybody can talk about and you have a candidate that seems omnipresent within that event, it can’t not change the dynamics of the race,” said Matt Erwin, a Democratic strategist in the state.

Others agree. “I think early on I would say it was not going to be competitive, that McGrath was going to be the nominee,” said Anne Cizmar, a professor of government at Eastern Kentucky University. “But I think now Booker is a competitive candidate to potentially win the nomination.”

There is little polling data available, but last week alone, Booker secured endorsements from Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Kentucky’s two biggest newspapers. And in an eight-day span early in the day this month, he raised nearly triple the amount of cash was able to in the first 3 months of 2020.

To Booker, the issues that he talks about are personal. He’s black. He’s from the poorest section of Louisville and the state. He’s a type 1 diabetic who says he’s had to ration insulin to put food on the dining table for his family.

His cousin – who had been murdered in Louisville four years ago – was a good friend of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old ER tech whose death sparked protests here. On 1 June, a national guard soldier shot and killed David McAtee – known as YaYa or “the barbecue man” – as troops and cops tried to clear a crowd that was violating curfew. McAtee’s barbecue stand is just blocks from Booker’s home and a place he knew well.

He told the Guardian that when that he was in college, a cop once pulled him over in his neighbor hood for making a rolling stop and approached his vehicle with a gun out. These days, as that he drives to the state’s capital, that he says that he regularly passes young men his age lying on the ground, surrounded by police.

“Just seeing it, just it being a regular part of how we’re treated, has definitely left a mark on me and helps me see why we need to completely reimagine public safety,” he says of his encounters with law enforcement.

He added that institutional and structural racism need to be addressed in order that members of poor communities and communities of color “are not treated like a deadly weapon before being treated like a human being”.













Amy McGrath appears on Seth Meyers’ late-night show. Photograph: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images



McGrath is a sharp contrast to Booker.

She talks about making healthcare and education cheaper, but not free. She touts the proven fact that her husband is a Republican and that she’s a gun owner. At the race’s sole debate, held the same day Trump delivered a speech in which that he called on governors to “dominate the streets” and threatened to use the military to quell protests, McGrath again spoke of how she’d be willing to use Trump on some dilemmas if that he was re-elected.

“I think that’s what people want,” she said. “Wouldn’t you want that in a senator?”

She said would also operate to the president when it’s right for Kentucky.

How much of a chance Booker has continues to be debated.

“I think he has a shot, but it’s a really long shot, to be quite honest with you,” said Dewey Clayton, a political science professor at the University of Louisville. Booker has momentum, he added “but we’re in June now, I don’t know if it’s going to be enough time before the primary for him to make up what he lacks as far as exposure and getting the message out there.”

On Saturday, Booker’s campaign released internal polling data – the only polling data made public with this race to date – that showed McGrath leading him by 10 points. Among people who hadn’t yet voted, however, her lead was down to seven points.

Regardless of who wins the primary, beating McConnell in November is seen as a difficult venture.

A poll last week showed McGrath up on McConnell 41% to 40% while a May poll between McConnell and a generic Democratic candidate had the senator leading by three points.

But despite McConnell’s continuing unpopularity and the close poll numbers, experts remain cautious.

Clayton, the University of Louisville, professor, said that he expects McConnell to win in November, adding that him being one of the most powerful men in the country “gives a lot of Kentuckians a sense of pride, whether they agree with him or not”.

Erwin, the Democratic strategist, was more optimistic about voting McConnell out.

“I think any Democrat has a fighting chance against the least popular senator in America,” he said.