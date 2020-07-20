Camryn’s BFF Gentle Edges Brush



Price: sc -

Camryn’s BFF gentle edges double-sided brush/comb with 100% pure soft boar bristle brush is designed to keep edges laid and smooth. The pure boar bristles stimulates the scalp and distributes natural hair oils to promote healthy hair growth. The comb helps to straighten and polish for a complete finish. Slender handle design allows for easy handling and on the go styling needs.



100% pure boar soft bristles keeps edges laid and smooth

Comb end grooms and smooths edges for a polished finish

Pure boar bristles promotes healthy hair growth and retention

Great for all hair types especially the gentle edges of your little one