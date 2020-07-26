Campark WiFi Video Doorbell Camera with Chime, 1080P,Battery Powered,Weatherproof,Human Detection,2-Way Audio,Night Vision,32GB Storage,Work with Alexa



Price: $69.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 09:04:57 UTC – Details)





【100% Wireless & Smart PIR Motion Detection】Build-in PIR motion detection function, once someone shows up at your door, it will be detected by smart video doorbell camera and sending a message to your smartphone.The installation and the connection of doorbell camera are 100% wireless, which gives you the added convenience of not having to deal with any outlets or tangled mess of wires. ( Please Note: The device does Not support 5G Networks )

【1080P HD Wireless Doorbell & 166° Wide Angle】Campark WIFI doorbell camera with 1080P full HD providing super clear image and video quality for you. 166°wider viewing angle greatly reduces the blind area makes you can see as much as the situation outside the house.It is worth mentioning that our doorbell has excellent night vision function, even at night, you can see clearly who is knocking on.

【Two-Way Audio & Work with “Alexa”】 Campark doorbell supports two-way audio, like real-time calls. You can see the visitors outside the door and communicate with them in real-time via the APP(Tosee Plus). Also can connect our doorbell with Alexa, talk to visitors through compatible devices by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”.

【Rechargeable Batteries & Easy Installation】This video doorbell camera with 2 rechargeable 2600mAh 18650 Li-ion batteries which last up to 3-4 months when fully charged. You will get the battery low alert when it’s time to recharge. Please charge for 24 hours before using it for the first time. This camera doorbell comes with screws, you can mount it on the wall with screws.It supports 2.4GHz WiFi. Any questions, please feel free to contact us.

【Mobile APP & Dual Storage Options】This smart wifi video doorbell 32GB Pre-Installed has a special APP: ToSeePlus(Don’t confuse it with similarly named app). It can realize in-time visual and intercom by APP. With cloud storage and memory card storage(32GB Micro-SD Pre-installed), you can choose one in the settings of the APP, it is convenient for store the triggered image.