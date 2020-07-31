Campark WiFi Trail Camera 20MP 1296P Hunting Game Camera with Night Vision Motion Activated for Outdoor Wildlife Monitoring Waterproof IP66 Remote Control Scouting Cam



Why Choose T75 WiFi Trail Game Camera?



WiFi Connect and APP Control

Campark T75 Trail camera built-in WIFI and APP control. Download the APP in your phone then connect with WIFI. You can adjust setting and check the photo/video on the phone directly. This camera is not a webcam, remote control has range limits.

20MP + 1296P Super HD Resolution Video Recording

T75 wildlife trail camera support 20MP 1296P high resolution video record, makes your images clearer with blur-free shooting and shows the most primitive pictures, provides great will help you to remember the real wildlife world with our trail when you are away.

View Picture and Replace Battery

The trail camera LCD screen and the setting button are located on the front of the camera. You can view the pictures and videos and change the settings directly.

Press the button below to open the battery case to replace the battery for the camera.

Excellent Daytime Image Quality

T75 trail camera can capture ultra-clear pictures during the daytime. Whether it is in the sun or rainy weather, this hunting game camera can capture wealth of detail when animals in front of it.

Low-Glow Infrared Night Vision

The T75 trail camera has IR flash 38pc 850nm infrared LEDs range 65FT(20m), low-glow infrared technology clearly shows you the night behavior of animals without disturbing them, you will never miss every wonderful moment and image in the night.

Concealed and Easy to Install

This hunting trail camera is concealed and easy to install, and operate, not be easily discovered by humans and wildlife when used outside, which reduces the difficulty of shooting.

Packing List

1x Trail Camera

1x Remote Control

1x USB Cable

1x User Manual

1x Threaded Tripod

3x Screw

1x Mounting Belt

T75 Trail Camera Specification



Photo Resolution: 20MP, 16MP, 12MP, 8MP, 5MP

Video Resolution: 1296P(1728×1296,30fps),1080P(1920×1080,30fps)

Distance of Night Vision: 65FT(20m)

IR Flash: 38pcs infrared LEDs (850nm)

USB Connection: Mini USB 2.0

Video Length: 10-60 seconds / 1-3 minutes

Waterproof: IP66

Important Remind:

Recommend using SD card Class 10 up to 32GB ( NOT INCLUDED )

Recommend using 8*1.5V Alkaline AA LR6 battery in this hunting camera to obtain maximum battery life.( NOT INCLUDED )

