Campark V40 4K/30FPS WiFi Action Camera 20MP Touch Screen 40M Waterproof Camera EIS Remote Control Sports Camera with 2X 1350mAh Batteries and Helmet Accessories Compatible with gopro

Product Description

Specifications:

4K30FPS Video/ 20MP Photo/ Advanced Electronic Image Stabilization/ Remote Control/ Slow Motion Video/ Fast Motion Video/ Distortion Calibration/ H.265 Video Encoder/ Burst Photo/ Time Lapse Photo/ Time Lapse Video/ Self Timer/ Wind Noise Reduction/ Auto Low Light/ Long Exposure/ White Balance/ Loop Recording/ Driving Mode/ Voice Record/ Micro HDMI/ Micro USB

What’s in the Box:

1x Campark V40 Native 4K Action Camera/ 1x Remote Control/1x Waterproof Case/ 2x 1350mAh Battery/1 x Protective Backdoor/ 1x Bicycle Stand/6x Mount/ 2x Helmet Mount/ 2x Strap Mount/ 5x Tethers/2x Flat Surface Mount/ 2x Sticker/ 1x Lens Cloth/ 1x USB Cable/ 1x User Manual

Warm tips:

1.Due to record video with high bitrate, the V40 action camera need to use a U3 high speed micro SD card (8-128GB)

2.U3 high speed Micro SD cards up to a capacity of 128GB are supported. SanDisk Extreme SD UHS-I Micro SD Card (U3) is recommended.

3. Micro SD card is Not Included in the package.

4. Please format the Micro SD card before using.

After Sales

More Characters about Campark V40 4K Action Camera



Versatile Rugged Waterproof Camera

Campark V40 action camera is dedicatedly designed for recording your world. Its IPX7 water-resistant body can protect the action camera from rain, snow and water splashing. Without waterproof case, the underwater camera can be immersed in 10M. Making it the perfect underwater companion. With durable waterproof case, it can dive up to 131FT/40M in depth, perfect for recording water sports, like swimming, diving, drifting, surfing, etc.

Dual Color Screen Design

Campark V40 dual screen action camera makes you the protagonist of your own world. The vivid front screen provide excellent recording experience for selfie photos and videos. 2.0″ high sensitivity IPS back touch screen is clear and vivid, gives you a great playback and preview experience. You can browse and set camera menus by touching and scrolling the screen.

Outstanding Stabilization

Electronic image stabilization (EIS) and 6-axis gyroscope detect position or motion change automatically and stay smooth, steady footage even when shooting fast-moving objectives.

Stunning 4K Video and 20MP Photo

Record hyper-quality 4K(3840×2160)/30fps video and 20MP crystal clear photo, Campark V40 action camera recording your adventure without missing any details!

Wrist 2.4G Remote Control

2.4GHz wireless wrist remote control let you easy to control the action camera while skiing, cycling, surfing, etc. Wireless range up to 10m(33ft). Remote is not waterproof.

Instantly Share with Built-in WiFi

Connect to “ISmart DV” app on your phone with built-in Wi-Fi, you can preview, download, play, and share the videos/photos from the camera to your phone instantly with great convenience.

Waterproof Case Packaged

Enjoy amazing underwater world. With the included waterproof case , the underwater camera can deep dive up to 40 meters/131ft. Ideal for water sports such as swimming, surfing, diving, snorkeling, etc

Burst Mode

Shoot a sequence of photos in a second with just one press. Burst photo makes it much easier to capture highlight moments or unguarded moments.

2x 1350mAh Long Battery Life

The action camera comes with two rechargeable 1350 mAh batteries. No more worry about power running out during the happy times with your family and friends in a short time.

VERSATILE RUGGED WATERPROOF CAMERA: Designed to work in all conditions, Campark V40 underwater camera can be submerged in 10M of water without case. Its IPX7 water-resistant body can protect the action camera from rain, snow and water splashing. With the inluded waterproof case, you can explore the 131FT/40M underwater world.

4K ULTRAL HD ACTION CAMERA: Featuring native 4K(3840×2160)/30fps, 2.7k/30fps, 2k/60fps, 1080P/60fps video resolution and 20MP image. Campark V40 action camera captures vivid, crystal clear and smooth footages for your adventures moments.

SUPERB IMAGE STABILIZATION: Built-in advanced Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) with 6-axis gyroscope delivers spectacularly smooth and steady videos and photos in all kinds of sport activities.

MULTIPLE MODES AND FREE VALUABLE ACCESSORIES: Awesome functions like loop recording, time lapse, burst photo, slow motion will satisfy all kinds of needs while recording. This underwater camera comes with 2 rechargeable 1350mAh batteries, remote control and other accessory kit. Most accessories are compatible with gopro.