Campark Mini Trail Camera 16MP 1080P HD Game Camera Waterproof Wildlife Scouting Hunting Cam with 120° Wide Angle Lens and Night Vision 2.0” LCD IR LEDs

Price:
$69.99 - $45.59
(as of Aug 09,2020 10:10:18 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Package Include
1 x T20 Trail Camera
1 x USB Cable
1 x User Manual
1 x Mounting Rope
3 x Screws
Mini size 70*105*40mm
This trail camera is tinier than other similar camera. This is more convenient to carry when you go out, and it will be more concealed when installed in the wild.
Image Sensor:16 Megapixel CMOS sensor
Photo Resolution: 16MP; 8M; 5M;
Video Resolution: 1920*1080; 1280*720; 720*480; 640*480; 320*240
The Distance of Detectionn: 65ft/20M
Warm Tips:SD card and batteries are Not Included in the package.SD card (Class 10 up to 32GB) is recommended.
1080P Video and 16 Megapixel Image
Campark featuring 1080P (1920×1080) and 16MP(16 megapixel) resolution, allows you to enjoy a wonderful animal world through super crystal pictures.
65FT/20M Super Night Vision
The trail camera is equipped with 120°wide angle and 850nm infrared LEDs which can get more vivid animal movements in the bigger detecting range even in the rainy days and catch any moment even in complete darkness.
Easy to install+Not affected by rain
Camera can be easily tree mounted with its included mounting rope. The waterproof grade of this trail camera is IP56. It will not have any affect even rain drops on the surface of the camera.
Multiple Uses
Home Security: The game camera is also as a home security monitor, which would be a multi-functional device.
Hunting: T20 hunting camera is a very helpful assistant to track animals for hunter.
Wildlife Monitoring: Use our T20 trail camera to record unforgettable moments for wildlife world
Garden Observation: Find out who is the sneaky one on your garden with this wildlife camera.
Multiple Uses
Home Security: The game camera is also as a home security monitor, which would be a multi-functional device.
Hunting: T20 hunting camera is a very helpful assistant to track animals for hunter.
Wildlife Monitoring: Use our T20 trail camera to record unforgettable moments for wildlife world
Garden Observation: Find out who is the sneaky one on your garden with this wildlife camera.
Multiple Uses
Home Security: The game camera is also as a home security monitor, which would be a multi-functional device.
Hunting: T20 hunting camera is a very helpful assistant to track animals for hunter.
Wildlife Monitoring: Use our T20 trail camera to record unforgettable moments for wildlife world
Garden Observation: Find out who is the sneaky one on your garden with this wildlife camera.
Multiple Uses
Home Security: The game camera is also as a home security monitor, which would be a multi-functional device.
Hunting: T20 hunting camera is a very helpful assistant to track animals for hunter.
Wildlife Monitoring: Use our T20 trail camera to record unforgettable moments for wildlife world
Garden Observation: Find out who is the sneaky one on your garden with this wildlife camera.
Size
70*105*40mm
97*145*70mm
97*140*67mm
97*143*69mm
98*142*70mm
98*142*70mm
Video Resolution
1080p
1080p
1080p
1080p
1080p
1296p
Megapixel
16MP
16MP
14MP
16MP
16MP
20MP
Sensor Range
120°
120°
120°
120°
120°
120°
Supported Card Type
SD card
Micro SD card
Micro SD card
Micro SD card
SD card
SD card
Night Vision Range
20M/65FT
20M/65FT
20M/65FT
20M/65FT
20M/65FT
20M/65FT
Trigger Speed
0.5s
0.5s
0.3s
0.3s
0.5s
0.3s
PIR Sensors
1 pcs
1 pcs
3 pcs
3 pcs
1 pcs
3 pcs
Waterproof
IP56
IP56
IP66
IP56
IP66
IP66
Value
49.99
59.99
65.99
75.99
66.99
99.99
【Mini Trail Camera & 2” LCD Color Monitor】This trail camera is tinier than other similar camera. It has mini size 70*105*40mm. It’s portable. You can install it in any place and would not be found.Smaller than regular hunting cams though, advanced function still.With a 2” LCD color monitor, which is used for previewing photos and videos, camera targeting and browsing the menu for easy operation. Stunning Wildlife Images can be captured.
【Full HD 1080P Video & High Quality Photo】1080P High quality photos and videos provide clear and wonderful visual experience. Day (color) and night (black and white) bring you excellent using and visual experience, showing you more vivid world of wildlife.Notice:SD Card is Not Include
【120°Wide Angle Lens & 65ft/20M Day and Night Vision Distance】120-degree wide angle lens can offer huge shooting scope and infrared LEDs for night shots, sensitive and automatic infrared technology to 65 ft/20M capture pictures and record videos at Day/Night.
【IP56 Waterproof & Super Fast Trigger Speed】IP56 waterproof, this protective case can defend from rain and dust, so T20 game camera can operate in any type of weather. Fast trigger speed ensures each detected movement is captured quickly and accurately.
【Warranty】 We support 30 days quality and 12 months warranty, professional after-sale service within 24 hours.