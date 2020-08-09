Campark Mini Trail Camera 16MP 1080P HD Game Camera Waterproof Wildlife Scouting Hunting Cam with 120° Wide Angle Lens and Night Vision 2.0” LCD IR LEDs



Price: $69.99 - $45.59

(as of Aug 09,2020 10:10:18 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Package Include

1 x T20 Trail Camera

1 x USB Cable

1 x User Manual

1 x Mounting Rope

3 x Screws

Mini size 70*105*40mm



This trail camera is tinier than other similar camera. This is more convenient to carry when you go out, and it will be more concealed when installed in the wild.

Image Sensor:16 Megapixel CMOS sensor

Photo Resolution: 16MP; 8M; 5M;

Video Resolution: 1920*1080; 1280*720; 720*480; 640*480; 320*240

The Distance of Detectionn: 65ft/20M

Warm Tips:SD card and batteries are Not Included in the package.SD card (Class 10 up to 32GB) is recommended.

1080P Video and 16 Megapixel Image

Campark featuring 1080P (1920×1080) and 16MP(16 megapixel) resolution, allows you to enjoy a wonderful animal world through super crystal pictures.

65FT/20M Super Night Vision

The trail camera is equipped with 120°wide angle and 850nm infrared LEDs which can get more vivid animal movements in the bigger detecting range even in the rainy days and catch any moment even in complete darkness.

Easy to install+Not affected by rain

Camera can be easily tree mounted with its included mounting rope. The waterproof grade of this trail camera is IP56. It will not have any affect even rain drops on the surface of the camera.

Multiple Uses



Home Security: The game camera is also as a home security monitor, which would be a multi-functional device.

Hunting: T20 hunting camera is a very helpful assistant to track animals for hunter.

Wildlife Monitoring: Use our T20 trail camera to record unforgettable moments for wildlife world

Garden Observation: Find out who is the sneaky one on your garden with this wildlife camera.

Multiple Uses



Home Security: The game camera is also as a home security monitor, which would be a multi-functional device.

Hunting: T20 hunting camera is a very helpful assistant to track animals for hunter.

Wildlife Monitoring: Use our T20 trail camera to record unforgettable moments for wildlife world

Garden Observation: Find out who is the sneaky one on your garden with this wildlife camera.

Multiple Uses



Home Security: The game camera is also as a home security monitor, which would be a multi-functional device.

Hunting: T20 hunting camera is a very helpful assistant to track animals for hunter.

Wildlife Monitoring: Use our T20 trail camera to record unforgettable moments for wildlife world

Garden Observation: Find out who is the sneaky one on your garden with this wildlife camera.

Multiple Uses



Home Security: The game camera is also as a home security monitor, which would be a multi-functional device.

Hunting: T20 hunting camera is a very helpful assistant to track animals for hunter.

Wildlife Monitoring: Use our T20 trail camera to record unforgettable moments for wildlife world

Garden Observation: Find out who is the sneaky one on your garden with this wildlife camera.

Size

70*105*40mm

97*145*70mm

97*140*67mm

97*143*69mm

98*142*70mm

98*142*70mm

Video Resolution

1080p

1080p

1080p

1080p

1080p

1296p

Megapixel

16MP

16MP

14MP

16MP

16MP

20MP

Sensor Range

120°

120°

120°

120°

120°

120°

Supported Card Type

SD card

Micro SD card

Micro SD card

Micro SD card

SD card

SD card

Night Vision Range

20M/65FT

20M/65FT

20M/65FT

20M/65FT

20M/65FT

20M/65FT

Trigger Speed

0.5s

0.5s

0.3s

0.3s

0.5s

0.3s

PIR Sensors

1 pcs

1 pcs

3 pcs

3 pcs

1 pcs

3 pcs

Waterproof

IP56

IP56

IP66

IP56

IP66

IP66

Value

49.99

59.99

65.99

75.99

66.99

99.99

【Mini Trail Camera & 2” LCD Color Monitor】This trail camera is tinier than other similar camera. It has mini size 70*105*40mm. It’s portable. You can install it in any place and would not be found.Smaller than regular hunting cams though, advanced function still.With a 2” LCD color monitor, which is used for previewing photos and videos, camera targeting and browsing the menu for easy operation. Stunning Wildlife Images can be captured.

【Full HD 1080P Video & High Quality Photo】1080P High quality photos and videos provide clear and wonderful visual experience. Day (color) and night (black and white) bring you excellent using and visual experience, showing you more vivid world of wildlife.Notice:SD Card is Not Include

【120°Wide Angle Lens & 65ft/20M Day and Night Vision Distance】120-degree wide angle lens can offer huge shooting scope and infrared LEDs for night shots, sensitive and automatic infrared technology to 65 ft/20M capture pictures and record videos at Day/Night.

【IP56 Waterproof & Super Fast Trigger Speed】IP56 waterproof, this protective case can defend from rain and dust, so T20 game camera can operate in any type of weather. Fast trigger speed ensures each detected movement is captured quickly and accurately.

【Warranty】 We support 30 days quality and 12 months warranty, professional after-sale service within 24 hours.