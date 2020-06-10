Busloads of far-right demonstrators are feared to be likely to travel hundreds of miles to “defend” memorials at the week-end, campaigners have said.

There are concerns that hundreds are mobilising to go to a “patriotic unity” event at Winston Churchill’s statue in Westminster on Saturday morning, in reaction to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests.

The far-right activist Tommy Robinson and political group Britain First are among those supporting a “defend our memorials” event, which can be being publicised with images of “Churchill is a racist” graffiti that has been daubed on the statue last Sunday.

One campaign group, Hope Not Hate, said that sometimes planned far-right protests neglect to materialise – but at this juncture coaches was booked to take demonstrators from as far afield as north-east England, which until the other day had the second-highest rate of coronavirus infections in England.

Joe Mulhall, from Hope Not Hate, said that “this time the police need to take the danger seriously” and warned of the possibility of conflict on the streets if BLM protesters or other anti-facist groups resulted in to launch a counter-demonstration.

Police sources said that the Met would decide how it might respond on the next 24 hours, including whether to let the event go ahead as billed. A spokesperson for the force added: “We’re aware of a number of protests due to take place.”

Some fear that police could be devote the difficult situation of having to keep two sets of protesters apart while trying to maintain public order.

Tim Newburn, professor of criminology at the London School of Economics, said: “That could become extremely problematic, because what happens is that the police start to look like they are protecting the smaller of the two groups, which is likely to be the far right.”

Saturday’s Churchill statue protest is nominally organised by the Democratic Football Lads Alliance (DFLA), a loose network that emerged in response to the 2017 terrorist attacks in Britain, that has been condemned as a far-right group by anti-racism campaigners.

Earlier on, its two biggest marches attracted significantly more than 10,000 people. The group was thought to have lost momentum until it absolutely was reignited by recent events.

Far-right groups on the web have rapidly become agitated by the BLM protests, reaching a tipping point on Sunday and Monday after pictures were shared on social networking of the tagging of Churchill’s statue – and the effort by one demonstrator to try to set fire to the flags on the Cenotaph on nearby Whitehall.

Figureheads such as Robinson and the Britain First leader, Paul Golding, produced videos shared on lightly regulated social media networks such as Telegram or the Russian-owned VK, ferociously complaining that police had their lost grip on the BLM protesters on Sunday afternoon and evening.

The growing tensions prompted a standoff in the Hertfordshire town of Hoddesdon on Monday, in which a group made Nazi salutes and shouted: “Why don’t you go back to Africa?” at a BLM protest as they converged in the afternoon. Small groups have gathered elsewhere, such beyond your cenotaph in Hull on Wednesday.

Other far-right campaigners have urged people not just to pay attention to London on Saturday. One called for activists to gather at other monuments associated with slavery being targeted by BLM campaigners from Dundee to Plymouth.

Britain’s fractious far right has been dominated by anti-Muslim sentiment in recent years, light emitting diode by the likes of Robinson that have claimed they’re cultural nationalists. Experts said that, in recent days, this sentiment had morphed into more explicit anti-black racism.

“Elements of the far right have long pretended they don’t care about race, focusing on culture and religion instead,” Mulhall said. “But they have now let the mask slip and are openly talking about whiteness and race again.”

One politician also called for football clubs to condemn the DFLA and the planned demonstration. Unmesh Desai, the Labour London assembly spokesman for policing and crime, has written to any or all professional football clubs situated in London to ask them to condemn the in the pipeline protest.

“I now urge your club to use its widespread influence and publicly denounce the plans of the DFLA and other far-right groups to disrupt and attempt to sabotage the BLM protests.”