Campaign co-chair reacts to Joe Biden's handwritten note

By
Mayukh Saha
-

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden was photographed holding handwritten notes with Sen. Kamala Harris’ name at the top along with a set of talking points about her, fueling fresh speculation about the California Democrat’s standing as a vice presidential running mate. Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond reacts to the buzz.
#CNN #News

Post Views: 21

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR