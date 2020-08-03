Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden was photographed holding handwritten notes with Sen. Kamala Harris’ name at the top along with a set of talking points about her, fueling fresh speculation about the California Democrat’s standing as a vice presidential running mate. Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond reacts to the buzz.
#CNN #News
Campaign co-chair reacts to Joe Biden's handwritten note
Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden was photographed holding handwritten notes with Sen. Kamala Harris’ name at the top along with a set of talking points about her, fueling fresh speculation about the California Democrat’s standing as a vice presidential running mate. Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond reacts to the buzz.