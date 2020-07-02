Campaign bus for Jeff Sessions’s opponent in US Senate race bursts into flames on Alabama highway

A campaign bus for Jeff Sessions’s opponent in the Alabama Senate race, Tommy Tuberville went up in flames on a highway on Wednesday night.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was forced to shut down elements of the I-59 North following the vehicle caught fire in the middle of the street near Fort Payne and Hammondville in Alabama.

‘Recreational Vehicle is currently on fire at the 227 mile marker of I-59 North, shutting down the northbound lane. The driver escaped uninjured,’ authorities said in a statement.

The driver, who was the sole person in the bus during the time, escaped uninjured

Photos taken at the scene showed the bus, emblazoned with a ‘Tuberville Trump 2020’ slogan, completely engulfed in flames on the shoulder lane of the highway.

The driver was the only person in the bus at the time, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told local news station WAFF 48.

Campaign reps for Tuberville, who has been endorsed by Trump, later released a statement saying the blaze had occurred within a test drive after maintenance.

‘Coach Tuberville’s candidacy has obviously caught fire with voters…and our bus has, too. We are thankful that no one was hurt in the incident and for the remarkable first responders who assisted immediately,’ campaign manager Paul Shashy said.

Tuberville and Sessions will go face to face in Alabama in the GOP primary on July 14.

The success will encounter US Senator Doug Jones in November.

Sessions, who retired from his / her post because US Attorney General in 2018, formerly served being an Alabama express senator in 1997.

Tuberville has turned Trump’s belittling regarding Sessions a focal point of his strategy, airing adverts featuring typically the president’s criticisms of Sessions.