Camp David Accords Fast Facts

Called for establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Called for Israeli withdrawal from the Sinai Peninsula in stages, to be completed within three years.

Called for further meetings to resolve the Palestinian question. The meeting would include Jordan and a representative of the Palestinian people.

Called for a five-year transitional period of Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank and Gaza. This transitional period would include the introduction of Palestinian self-government.

Called for an end to Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Did not settle the question of East Jerusalem.

Timeline

November 9, 1977 – Sadat announces that he is “ready to go to the Israeli parliament itself” to resolve the conflict in the Middle East. This is despite the fact that the two countries do not have diplomatic relations and are technically still at war.

November 15, 1977 – Through the United States, Israel formally extends an invitation to Sadat to visit the country.

November 19-21, 1977 – Sadat makes a historic first visit by an Arab…