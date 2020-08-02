Cammish wins first race of 2020

The opportunist Cammish capitalized of a relentless early fight in between four-time and ruling champ Colin Turkington and Ash Sutton to battle the lead on the 4th lap, and remained in front for the rest of what ended up being a 19- lap encounter.

As anticipated– not least by Cammish himself– his front-wheel-drive Team Dynamics- run Honda lost a location at the start to the rear-driven Laser Tools Racing Infiniti of Sutton, while poleman Turkington developed himself at the front in the West Surrey Racing- run BMW.

Turkington was quickly under pressure, wasting time at the chicane in specific, and on the 4th lap Sutton attempted a brave move the outdoors of SchwantzCurve

That appeared to put Sutton in the clear as he was on the within for the following McLeans bend, however he left a crack of light on the within as he finished the proceed Turkington, and it was filled out no time at all byCammish

Cammish sticks on to the within for Coppice, where a concertina led to contact from behind for Turkington from Tom Ingram, and the BMW nerfing the Infiniti of Sutton into a spin.

Turkington endured that event in 2nd location, while Rory Butcher placed his Motorbase Performance Ford into 3rd position.

The security cars and truck appeared after 11 of the designated 16 laps, with Nicolas …