Camille Kostek makes appearance on ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ for influencer event

The goal of the event was to generate influencers who would tag the listing which Altman, 41, priced at a “soft $48 million.”

Kostek, 28, was definitely a fan of the estate. “Welcome to my crib,” she joked. “This is amazing.”

Behind the scenes, Altman geeked out about Kostek’s partner, NFL gamer Rob Gronkowski, whom he referred to as the “best ever.”

“Do you think Gronk touched her sweater?” the real estate agent asked video cameras.

Later in the episode, Kostek gushed about the master restroom. “This is amazing,” she started.

The previous New England Patriots cheerleader included: “So, as a model, I know a little about angles and lighting. This right here is a prime spot..”

Back in July, Kostek opened to Fox News about her choice to begin modeling and problems she’s had in her profession.

" I really didn't mature wishing to be a design. This wasn't, you understand, a long-lasting objective.