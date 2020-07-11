Camilla takes the sting out of ageing with a fully vegan £64 pot of nettle ‘Botox’

The Duchess of Cornwall has found a novel way to fight against the ageing process – a £64 pot of cream called Nettle Venom.

The Mail on Sunday can reveal that the 72-year-old Duchess is holding back the years by utilizing a moisturiser that other fans have dubbed the organic option to Botox.

The scary-sounding cream is created by Shropshire-based beauty therapist Deborah Mitchell and causes a reaction similar to that of bees when they sting, tricking the skin in to thinking it is often pricked and prompting it to get into rapid repair upon contact. Serotonin then heals blemishes and redness.

Camilla’s secrets have been unmasked! The Duchess of Cornwall (pictured wearing her Fitbit last week) is holding back the years by utilizing a moisturiser dubbed the organic option to Botox

The makers say that when the cream is used regularly, it can smooth lines and provide a more radiant complexion.

Ms Mitchell spent four years creating the formula, which can be fully vegan, and the cream forms part of her Heaven range.

Speaking of Camilla, who had been last week photographed wearing a Fitbit activity tracker watch, Ms Mitchell said: ‘I started treating the Duchess of Cornwall with samples of it about a year and a half before anyone knew it existed. And she loved the results.’

Ms Mitchell’s other big-name clients include singer Kylie Minogue and her sister Dannii, Victoria Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cheryl Cole and Tess Daly.

Beauty therapist Deborah Mitchell created the £64 Nettle Venom, while other clients include Victoria Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cheryl Cole and Tess Daly

The Duchess, who’s a huge lover of bees, has previously used the insects’ venom to keep her skin looking young.

She was a fan of the £86 Bee Venom Mask, also created by Ms Mitchell, which incorporates natural ingredients such as for instance her trademarked Abeetoxin, created from bee stings.

Camilla is president of the charity Bees For Development, an organisation that provides free beekeeping information and support in significantly more than 130 countries.

Although nettles are noticed as a pest by some gardeners, they have many nutritional uses and support a wide selection of wildlife.

They can be used in soup, tea and even beer, are loved by ladybirds for laying their eggs, and feed butterfly larvae.