Camila Mendes defends ‘Riverdale’ cast against sexual misconduct allegations

Camila Mendes is condemning anyone who falsely say they were the victim of sexual assault, after anonymous Twitter users accused many of her Riverdale costars — including Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa and Vanessa Morgan — of sexual misconduct over the week-end.

“It’s so insane to me that somebody would do such a thing to prove a point,” she said Tuesday on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “It seems so trivial, like ‘Oh, really, you went to that extent? To damage not only the integrity of the #MeToo movement but also potentially damage the careers of these people and their lives?’ To accomplish that in order to make a spot about how easily people believe things is merely so backwards to me, and I feel for my castmates who had to deal with that.”

She made the same statement Monday on her Instagram Story, calling such actions “sickening” and “incredibly destructive.”

Spouse and Reinhart denied the accusations. Kapa has not responded, while Morgan shared Sprouse and Reinhart’s words.

The person behind one of many accuser’s accounts reportedly also wrote, “Do you see how easy it is to lie and you guys will believe it? Vanessa Morgan and KJ Apa didn’t do jack s***. You will believe anything.”

The allegations against the actors have since been deleted.

In Sprouse’s statement, that he wrote that he’d been falsely accused.

Reinhart said, simply, “I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault.”

She also spoke about the damage that any untrue allegations of sexual misconduct may have on actual victims.

Cast member Madelaine Petsch noted that, as a sexual assault survivor, she’s “deeply deeply disturbed that anyone thinks that it is okay to falsely accuse someone of sexual assault.” She called false accusations “disgusting.”

