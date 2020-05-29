Camila Cabello Opens Up About OCD Diagnosis & ‘Constant, Unwavering, Relentless Anxiety’ In Personal Essay

Camila Cabello is getting actual.

The pop starlet penned a private essay in WSJ. Magazine for Mental Health Awareness month and acquired candid about her personal psychological well being points, together with the stunning reveal that she suffers from OCD.

In a basic Instagram vs. actuality comparability, Camila admitted how totally different her life seemed like behind the scenes:

“If you look at the pictures I’ve posted on Instagram over the last year, you’ll find pictures of me writing in the studio, pictures in a hallway in a bomb-dot-com outfit before going onstage to perform, pictures of me cuddled up with my dog, Eugene, on a couch, and pictures of me bursting with excitement to play you my music. But here’s what there aren’t pictures of from the last year: me crying in the car talking to my mom about how much anxiety and how many symptoms of OCD I was experiencing. My mom and me in a hotel room reading books about OCD because I was desperate for relief. Me experiencing what felt like constant, unwavering, relentless anxiety that made day-to-day life painfully hard.”

The 23-year-old described withdrawing from family members and feeling “at war” along with her personal thoughts. She associated how her OCD manifested:

“OCD is not how it’s stereotyped, like, She’s so OCD about her desk being organized, etc. OCD can take many different forms, and for me it was obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviors. To put it simply, it made me feel like my mind was playing a cruel trick on me. It affected me physically, too. I couldn’t sleep for a long time, I had a constant knot in my throat, I had chronic headaches, and my body went through what felt like multiple roller-coaster rides every day.”

The Seniorita singer defined that she stored her struggles hidden as a result of she felt “embarrassed and ashamed”. She wrote:

“I didn’t want the people who thought I was strong and capable and confident—the people who most believed in me—to find out that I felt weak. The little voice in my head was telling me that if I was honest about my mental health struggle and my internal battles (i.e. being human), people would think there was something wrong with me, or that I wasn’t strong, or that I couldn’t handle things. That same little voice also told me maybe I was being ungrateful for all the good in my life—and that hiding the open wound I’d been avoiding the last few years was the easiest and fastest solution. But all of that is not the truth. There was something hurting inside me, and I didn’t have the skill to heal it or handle it. In order to heal it, I had to talk about it. Denying my suffering and berating myself didn’t help things. I needed to say those three revolutionary words: I need help.”

Further explaining to readers, the previous Fifth Harmony member says she used cognitive behavioral remedy, meditation and breath work to deal with her psychological well being. She knew she needed to take “ownership” of her restoration, writing:

“It also took a lot of self-love (believing I am inherently worthy of happiness, belonging, love and joy, no matter what), self-compassion (not emotionally beating myself up for struggling) and self-awareness (calling myself out on my s–t).”

Now, she says she’s “the healthiest and most connected to myself I’ve ever been”, and “rarely” experiencing the identical severity of of OCD signs. She concluded:

“For a long time, anxiety felt like it was robbing me of my humor, my joy, my creativity and my trust. But now anxiety and I are good friends. I listen to her, because I know she’s just trying to keep me safe, but I don’t give her too much attention. And I sure as hell don’t let her make any decisions.”

Good for you, Camila!

We’re glad she’s in a superb place — and happy with her for elevating consciousness for psychological well being!