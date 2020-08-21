Cameroon’s Ekogo makes full debut in Zenit Saint Petersburg’s first win

The forward took pleasure in an extraordinary start as her side declared their first win of the season in Friday’s Russian leading flight video game

Tatiana Ekogo made a substantial influence on her first begin as Zenit Saint Petersburg protected their first win of the season with a 3-0 success over Chertanovo in a Russian Superliga encounter on Friday.

The Indomitable Lionesses star signed up with Zenit from Russian competitors Yenisey a week back and made a 20-minute look in her side’s frustrating 2-0 defeat by Lokomotiv Moscow on Sunday.

Following her great proving, the 23-year-old was provided her first start by supervisor Olga Poryadina and she played a considerable function in her side’s first success this project.

Smarting from their four-game winless run, the hosts might not transform their belongings into opportunities up until Zarina Sharifova remarkably teed up Ekaterina Sochneva to break the deadlock in the 45th minute.

Before the half-time whistle was sounded, Elena Shesterneva established Nika Belova to double the lead for Zenit inside injury time.

12 minutes after the match’s resumption, Nika Belova bagged her brace to seal their first victory of the season.

Ekogo, who was making her 2nd look for Zenit, was changed by Tatiana Morina 2 minutes after the 3rd objective went in.

The win on Friday saw Zenit go up an area to the 6th …