Cameron Smith out for 2020 as he prepares for open-heart surgery

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith will not play in 2020.
While much of the buzz surrounding the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 associates with the brand-new faces on offense, most especially pass receiver Justin Jefferson, Eric Kendricks and Minnesota’s linebacking corps are as strong a cumulative as there remains in the league. That group suffered a significant loss when among their finest backups in Cameron Smith was lost for the 2020 season due to a major medical problem.
When Smith was being evaluated for COVID-19, his test exposed a genetic heart disease that needs open-heartsurgery Smith will sit the 2020 season out as he gets surgery to repair a bicuspid aortic valve.
The Vikings were depending on a breakout year from Cameron Smith.
Smith was a four-year starter and two-time captain throughout a respected college profession at USC in which he tape-recorded 354 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and four interceptions. While his high football IQ and sure taking on made him a preferred possibility throughout the 2019 NFL Draft, the Vikings had the ability to …