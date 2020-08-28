Cameron Heyward could be Steelers cap casualty in 2021

CLEVELAND, OH – NOVEMBER 14: Cameron Heyward # 97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers bases on the sideline prior to the start of the video game versus the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland,Ohio (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Netflix in the time of corona: More cancellations and range shows? by Sabrina Reed

Cameron Heyward might be a cap casualty in 2021

NFL groups were anticipating earnings to keep increasing getting in 2020. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the league will likely have a much lower wage cap in 2021 than anticipated.

That indicates difficult choices will need to be made and the Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with numerous of those. The leading choices that need to be made surround the futures of both James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster However, Cameron Heyward is another huge name who is in the last year of his agreement this season.

That makes him a clear prospect to be release following this year and a recent report by Ed Bouchette of the The Athletic (membership needed) made the exact same presumption.

Cameron Heyward on the slicing block

Heyward has actually improved with time and has actually made 3 successive Pro Bowls with theSteelers He has actually likewise probably played listed below his worth and is set to make …