Cameron Diaz found ‘peace’ by quitting acting

Cameron Diaz has actually stated she found “peace” in her “soul” after ignoring her Hollywood profession 2 years back.

Diaz is popular for her functions in movies like There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels and Shrek.

But the last film look of her 20- year profession was available in the 2014 adjustment of Annie.

“I got a peace in my soul, because I finally was taking care of myself,” Diaz informed Gwyneth Paltrow, on the fellow starlet’s health podcast.

“It’s a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won’t understand it, I know you understand it, but it’s so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there,” included the 47- year-old.



(Left to best) Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore, and Cameron Diaz appeared together in the Charlie’s Angels movie series.





“There’s a great deal of …