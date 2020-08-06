Cameron Diaz explains why she felt ‘peace’ after leaving behind her acting career

“What did it feel like to walk away from a movie career of that magnitude?” Paltrow, who is likewise 47, asked Diaz through People.

“Like peace,” Diaz gladly responded. “A peace in my soul because I was finally taking care of myself.”

Diaz went on to keep in mind that she acknowledges it’s a “strange” thing to state.

“I know a lot of people won’t understand it — I know you understand it — but it was so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there,” Diaz included. “There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there.”

For the last 7 months, Diaz has actually handled the function of ending up being a brand-new mother. She and her other half, Benji Madden, revealed the birth of their baby girl in January.

Diaz remembered simply what enters into being a starlet, having actually formerly starred in a variety of Hollywood classics such as “Something …