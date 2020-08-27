Cameron Champ making racial injustice statement with black-and-white shoes

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill.– With racial stress once again rising after a police-involved shooting in Wisconsin, Cameron Champ has actually decided to make a statement with his shoes at today’s BMW Championship.

Champ, who is biracial, will use one black shoe and one white shoe at the PGA Tour’s penultimate occasion of the season. It’s a symbolic gesture that Champ has actually made in the past, consisting of at last year’s Waste Management Phoenix Open to commemorateBlack History Month This time it remains in action to theAug 23 shooting of Jacob Blake by a law enforcement officer in Kenosha, Wisc., less than 100 miles from Olympia Fields Country Club, which has actually triggered days of demonstrations and caused boycotted video games in the NBA, MLB, MLS and WNBA on Wednesday.

Champ has actually composed Blake’s name along with the letters “BLM” for Black Lives Matter on the white shoe he’ll endure his best foot.

“It’s just spreading awareness and sticking by what I believe in and what I believe needs to be changed,” Champ stated. “I have actually seen a great deal of other professional athletes speak up about it. It’s a scenario where individuals do not wish to speak about it, which I get, however at the exact same time it’s truth. It’s what we reside in. People overlook it for so long, and after that it gets to a point where it simply blows up. And …