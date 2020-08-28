Cameron Champ makes statement by wearing black-and-white shoes | Golf News





Cameron Champ made his statement versus racial oppression

Cameron Champ is making a statement versus racial oppression at the BMW Championship, following the authorities shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin recently.

Get the very best costs and book a round at one of 1,700 courses throughout the UK & Ireland

The two-time PGA Tour winner used a black shoe on the left foot and a white shoe on the right throughout the opening round of the penultimate occasion of the season, with Black Lives Matter – hand-written onto the black shoe in white ink.

The shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin happened less than 100 miles from Olympia …