Cameron Champ makes statement by wearing black-and-white shoes | Golf News

Champ: “It’s a situation where people don’t want to talk about it, which I get, but at the same time it’s reality. It’s what we live in. People ignore it for so long and then it gets to a point where it just blows up”
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 27/08/20 10:20 pm
Cameron Champ is making a statement versus racial oppression at the BMW Championship, following the authorities shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin recently.
The two-time PGA Tour winner used a black shoe on the left foot and a white shoe on the right throughout the opening round of the penultimate occasion of the season, with Black Lives Matter – hand-written onto the black shoe in white ink.
The shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin happened less than 100 miles from Olympia …