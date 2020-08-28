

Enjoying a cool drink of water while you’re enjoying the freedom and relaxation of riding your bike helps keep you hydrated and improve your on-road performance. For years, cycling enthusiasts have trusted CamelBak to provide them superior bottles for water that are optimized for peak performance. CamelBak Podium bike water bottle remains the best of the best in the cycling world thanks to a brand-new design that makes it easier than ever to clean. This premium bicycle water bottle has been reengineered to fit securely in a variety of bicycle bottle cages. It has been designed to squeeze easily, allowing you to take in more water per squeeze with less effort. This CamelBak reusable sports water bottle has been engineered with a high flow, self-sealing cap, which maximizes flow rate while reducing spills and splashes. The Podium is also BPA-free. All parts are easy to separate, which makes cleaning a breeze. Our sports bottle is also visually stunning, featuring clean graphics that make for an easy match with your kit. Our Got Your Bak Lifetime Guarantee covers all reservoirs, backpacks, bottles, and accessories from manufacturing defects in materials and workmanship for the lifetime of the product. The CamelBak Podium Bike Squeeze Water Bottle is available in several colors and pattern designs, allowing you to pick one that matches your personality.

NOTE : This product may not fit every bicycle cage in the market. It is designed to fit the standard size cage, which covers most of the bottle cage brands available . Item is clear and is not insulated, review our Podium Chill style for insulated bottles

Bicycling Camelbak water bottle: Camelbak podium squeeze water bottle features a new design and is easier to clean than ever; It continues to set the standard as the best bicycle water bottle in the industry

Optimized cage fit: the podium bike squeeze bottle is engineered to fit securely in a variety of bottle cages; it’s easy to squeeze, which ensures that you get more fluid intake with less effort

High flow, self-sealing cap: camelbak squeeze bottles are engineered with a high flow, self-sealing cap; this maximizes the flow rate while eliminating spills and splashes

Easy to clean & BPA free: the camelbak podium is the ultimate water bottle for rapid, reliable, unwavering hydration; all parts can be separated for easier cleaning, and all plastic materials are BPA free

If we build it we’ll bak it : our got your bak lifetime guarantee covers all reservoirs, backpacks, bottles, and accessories from manufacturing defects in materials and workmanship for the lifetime of the product