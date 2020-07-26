CamelBak Eddy Kids BPA Free Water Bottle



Kids love running around and playing outdoors. Whether they’re playing with friends or spending time at school, maintaining hydration is important for young, growing bodies. Since kids require a constant water supply, why not send them outdoors or to school with an easy-to-use and spill-resistant kids’ water bottle? The CamelBak Eddy 0.4-Liter Kids’ Water Bottle is the perfect daily at-home or on-the-go water bottle for kids. Combining the patented CamelBak Big Bite Valve with a stem tube and shut-off valve, this detachable one-piece component is simple for kids to use and simple for parents to clean. The CamelBak Eddy 0.4-Liter Kids Water Bottle is specifically designed for smaller hands to use. It features easy-to-use parts and is made from high-quality, safe, and easy-to-clean materials. CamelBak has developed this Eddy children’s water bottle with a spill-resistant design and fun graphics to keep your kids happy and hydrated. Our 12-ounce kids’ water bottle is made from Tritan plastic that is 100% free of BPA, BPS, and BPF. It’s dishwasher safe, and all parts are easy to remove for simple clean-up. While it’s easy to use, it’s not intended to be used for children under 3 years of age. Our Got Your Bak Lifetime Guarantee covers all reservoirs, backpacks, bottles, and accessories from manufacturing defects in materials and workmanship for the lifetime of the product. The CamelBak Eddy kids’ water bottle measures 7.3 x 3.9 x 2.8 inches and weighs 4.6 ounces. It’s available in more than 30 unique designs, allowing you to find one that fits your little one’s personality.

