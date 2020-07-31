CamelBak eddy Kids 12oz Water Bottle, 2-Pack



The CamelBak Kids’ eddy water bottle features a spill-resistant design and fun colors to keep you and your kids happy. 100% free of BPA, BPS and BPF. Recommended for ages 3 – 8.

Just the right bite: Combining the patented Camelback big bite valve with a stem tube and shut off valve, this detachable one piece component is simple for kids to use and simple for parents to clean

Never spill: Easy for small fingers to operate

Safe and easy: simplified stem and straw are child safe yet easy to remove for cleaning; all parts are dishwasher safe (top rack only)

Stain resistant and taste free triton is 100 percent free of BPA, BPS and BPF; kid sized, fun and easy to clean, this bottle is ready for any adventure

Not for children under 3 years