CamelBak eddy Kids 12oz Insulated Water Bottle



Price: $15.00

(as of Aug 22,2020 06:25:44 UTC – Details)



Halfway between a grownup bottle and a sippy cup, this bestselling kids’ bottle gets an upgrade with an insulated design. The colorful, double-walled bottle won’t collect condensation, which keeps the bottle from sweating and makes it easier for kids to grip. CamelBak also tweaked the design of the grownup eddy bottle to make this version child-safe and free of choking hazards—the colorful bite valve is easy for adults to remove, but it won’t pop off in little hands.

Just the Right Bite: Combining the patented CamelBak Big Bite Valve with a stem tube and shut-off valve, this detachable one-piece component is simple for kids to use and simple for parents to clean.

Easy for small fingers to operate.

Safe and Easy: Simplified stem and straw are child-safe yet easy to remove for cleaning. All parts are dishwasher safe (top rack only).

Stain-resistant and taste-free Tritan is 100% Free of BPA, BPS and BPF. Kid-sized, fun and easy to clean, this bottle is ready for any adventure.

Not suitable for children under 3 years.

We’ve Got Your Bak: If we build it, we back it with our Got Your Bak lifetime guarantee.