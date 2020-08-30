CamelBak Eddy+ Kids 12 oz Bottle, Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel



Price: $22.99 - $16.99

(as of Aug 30,2020 06:36:44 UTC – Details)

From the manufacturer

Eddy+ Kids Water Bottles



Keep them happy and hydrated. Eddy+ Kids water bottle is durable, spill-proof when open, and leak-proof when closed. Easy to use, no tipping – just flip, bite, and sip. Easy to clean. Recommended for ages 3+.

Designed for small but mighty hands



Easy Carry Handle

Comfortable carry handle makes it easy for kids to take anywhere (and for parents to carry when needed).

Fun Prints

Kids will love the fun prints. From camping foxes to sloths to rainbows, there’s a bottle designed to delight every little explorer.

Kid-Safe Bite Valve

Threads securely through the lid and won’t pop off in little hands, but removes completely and is top-rack dishwasher safe to make it easy to clean.

Eddy+ Kids 14 oz Stainless Steel Bottle



This Eddy+ stainless steel bottle provides increased durability for highly active youngsters. Spill and leak-proof to ensure no grime gets inside and no water gets out. Easy to use, no tipping – just flip, bite and sip. Easy to clean and made with 18/8 stainless steel material so kids can drink safe. Recommended for ages 3+.

Eddy+ Kids 12 oz Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Bottle



Keep their water colder, longer! Eddy+ Kids vacuum insulated stainless steel water bottle ensures liquid stays its intended temperature for hours on end. Made with 18/8 stainless steel, this bottle is durable, lightweight, easy to carry and easy to clean. Spill-proof when open and leak-proof when closed, no tipping necessary – just flip, bite, and sip. Recommended for ages 3+.

Eddy+ Kids 14 oz Bottle



Made with Echo plastic, this sustainable bottle is made with 10% renewable plant-based material so kids can drink safe. Lightweight and durable, it’s spill-proof when open and leak-proof when closed. No tipping – just flip, bite, and sip. Easy to clean. Recommended for ages 3+.

Eddy+ Kids 14 oz Insulated Bottle



Keep their water colder, longer! Eddy+ Kids insulated water bottle is made with Polypropylene. Lightweight and durable, it’s spill-proof when open and leak-proof when closed. No tipping – just flip, bite, and sip. Easy for small hands to carry and easy to clean. Recommended for ages 3+.

Single Wall Stainless Steel

Insulated Stainless Steel

Echo Plastic Bottle

Insulated Plastic Bottle

Material

18/8 Stainless Steel

18/8 Stainless Steel

Echo Plastic

Echo Plastic

Tritan Plastic

18/8 Stainless Steel

Insulation

✓

✓

✓

Drink Type

Flip, bite & sip.

Flip, bite & sip.

Flip, bite & sip.

Flip, bite & sip.

Magnetic cap stows securely out of the way while you drink.

Magnetic cap stows securely out of the way while you drink.

Leak Proof

Spill-proof when open and leak-proof when closed.

Spill-proof when open and leak-proof when closed.

Spill-proof when open and leak-proof when closed.

Spill-proof when open and leak-proof when closed.

Leak-proof when closed.

Leak-proof when closed.

About CamelBak



Founded in 1989, CamelBak invented the hands-free hydration category and is the global leader in outdoor hydration. CamelBak continues to reinvent hydration and carry solutions that empower an active lifestyle through award-winning products that include everything from technical hydration packs to reusable bottles.

Flip, bite, sip: drink through straw

Vacuum insulated: double wall vacuum insulated to maintain temperature

Durable: 18/8 stainless steel

Leak proof: leak proof when closed, spill proof when open

Easy to carry: Comfortable carry handle