CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle, Insulated Stainless Steel

From the manufacturer

CamelBak Chute Mag Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle



Hydration made simple, Chute Mag delivers high flow without the mess. The cap features an easy carry handle and a magnetic top that stows securely out of the way when open and is leak-proof when closed. Universal cap is compatible with Eddy+ and Hot Cap vessels.

Chute Mag Tritan Water Bottle

A great choice for ditching disposable water bottles and moving to a more sustainable everyday hydration solution. Available in a variety of sizes from 14 oz to 50 oz.

Chute Mag Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

Made with 18/8 stainless steel, CamelBak’s Chute Mag insulated stainless steel bottle offers double-wall insulation to keep drinks hot or cold for hours. Available in a variety of sizes from 12 oz to 40 oz.

Universal Cap Fit

Chute Mag cap is interchangeable and compatible with the following bottles: Eddy+, Carry Cap, Pivot Bottle, and Hot Cap.

Convenient Carry Loop



The durable and convenient carry loop is perfect for on-the-go hydration. It is easy to clip on a carabiner or carry with a finger.

Magnetic Cap



Magnetic cap adheres securely to the lid top when open and stays out of the way while you drink.

Sizes & Colors for Everyone



From 12 oz bottles for little hands to a 50 oz water bottle, we have something for everyone.

Double Wall Insulation (Chute Mag Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle Only)



Double-walled vacuum insulation maintains your drink’s temperature for hours and prevents condensation from collecting on the vessel.

Material

Tritan plastic

Stainless Steel

Tritan plastic

Echo Plastic 10% Renewable Plant-Based Material

Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel

Insulation

✓

✓

✓

Drink Type

Magnetic cap securely stows while you drink.

Magnetic cap securely stows while you drink.

Flip, bite, and sip.

Drink from bottle.

Flip, bite, and sip.

Drink from bottle.

NEW Magnetic handle keeps cap stowed while drinking

Vacuum insulation keeps beverages cold for 24 hours and hot for 6 hours

Angled spout provides an ergonomic drink interface that delivers a high flow of water without sloshing or spilling

Tether securely attaches the cap to the bottle for easy filling and refilling

Half turn cap gives you easy access to your water and the spout cap threads internally so there is no more drinking off those uncomfortable bottle threads

Sport Type: Multi-Sport