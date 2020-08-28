Camcorder Video Camera YEEHAO WiFi HD 1080P 24MP 16X Powerful Digital Zoom Camera with Microphone and Wide Angle Lens Remote Control Lens Hood Infrared Night Vision YouTube Vlogging Camera Recorder



Price: $169.99

(as of Aug 28,2020 12:26:09 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Digital zoom: 16x(zoom in or out through “W/T” button, no optical zoom, no auto focus) USB port: USB2.0. Self-timer: 2s/5s/10s.

Anti-Shaking: OFF/ON. Slow Motion: OFF/ON. TV output: NTSC / PAL. Focal distance: f=7.36mm. Motion detection: OFF/ON. Webcam: Support. Wifi Connection: Support. IR Night Vision: Support. Date stamp: Date,Date/Time. Time-lapse record: 0.1S,0.5S,1.0S.

Exposure compensation: -2.0 ~ +2.0. File format: Photo file:JPEG,Video file:MP4. Loop rcording: 3 minutes,5 minutes,10 minutes.

Image sensor:Sony IMX179 CMOS image sensor. Screen Display: 3.0 inch IPS LCD touch screen.

Pause Function: Support(press the camcorder “MENU” button)

Video Resolution:FHD1920x1080(30FPS),HD1280x720(60FPS),HD1280x720(30FPS)

Operating system requirements: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Mac 10.2

Resolution ratio of image: 24M(6340 x 3600);20M(6000 x 3375);16M(5232 x 2943);12M(4608×2592);8M(3840×2160);5M(3072 x 1728)

Memory card:Supports SD memory card and MMC card (4GB to 128GB,not included the sd card,please format the sd card before use the camcorder)

Package Included:

(1)1XCamcorder (2)1XUSB cable (3)1XUSB charger (4)1XHDMI cable (5)3XUser manuals (6)1XCamcorder bag (7)2XRechargeable lithium batteries (8)1XExternal Microphone (9)1XMicrophone dedicated charging cable

(10)1XMicrophone 3.5mm connector cable (11)1XRemote control (12)1XLens hood (13)1XWide angle lens

Warm Tips: 1.Camera is design for the Amateurs,not suit the Professional Users.

2.Please format the sd card before use the camera,the sd card is not included in the package.

How to use the camera as webcam:

If you want to use the camera “PC CAM” function.

Please use the usb cable to connect the camera to the computer,then choose the “PC CAM”,the camera can be used as a web cam.

Please download the software “Amcap ” before use the webcam function,the “Amcap ” software need be downloaded on the Internet.

Please note:

If the camera as webcam, it has no way to use the zoom function to zoom in or out.

How to connect the camera to the TV:

1.Please insert the HDMI cable into the camera and TV port separately.

2. Please set the TV signal source as HD and enter into this mode.

3.The camera screen will automatically turn off(normal reaction,no malfunction),the TV screen will be used as the camera screen.Please operate the camera button,then the TV screen will display it.

Please note:

When the camera connect to the TV.

The camera screen icons is fixed, there is no way to remove it.

Rechargeable microphone：

Please push the switch to “ON” for the normal operation.

Please use the “usb cable” to charge the microphone.

The external microphone can charge the camera through the “Microphone dedicated charging cable”.

Please note:

The camera only supports the external microphone that comes with it.

The camera can’t support other models of external microphones. So please don’t use other models of external microphones.

How to use the camera WIFI function to connect the phone:

If your phone is IOS system,please see this:

Please download the “OKJ” app.

If your phone is Android system,please see these:

Solution1: Please download this app ( NVTCAM ) to your phone and connect to the camera WIFI function.

Solution2: Please download the “YKJ” app.

Please note:

The new and the old version of the remote are shipped randomly, you only can receive one of the remote control.

The Old version of the remote control (Within 10 meters) is not included the 2xAAA batteries,need to buy the 2xAAA batteries.

The New version of the remote control (Within 10 meters) included the CR2032 battery,don’t need to buy the battery.

How to install the Wide angle lens：

1.Please take down dust cover of the lens first.

2.Please install the super wide angle lens clockwise on the machine according to the direction of the thread.

3.Please work properly when the digital video camera power on.

4.Filter lens can be installed on this super wide angle lens.

Camera with Wide Angle Lens＆Lens Hood: The camcorder comes with a professional 0.39X super 2-in-1 wide angle lens (with macro lens).The super wide angle lens can be widely used for big scenery, such as Buildings, Landscapes.The focal lens of the macro lens is only for close-up shooting of the micro object,such as flowers.The camcorder comes with a lens hood.It can block excess light and protect your camcorder lens from accidental damage.It improves the photos overall color and contrast.

WiFi& IR Night Vision Camera Camcorder: By WiFi connection,the camera can connect to the the smartphone.The smartphone APP can be used to control the camera,including browsing photo albums and downloading the files from camera to the Mobile phone or Tablet for sharing,as well as a remote control by the APP control.(Read the user manual to download the APP).Under IR Night Vision,the camera can shoot high definition image videos,work perfectly in the darkness,also shoot great in low light.

Camcorder with Remote Control: The camcorder come with an infrared remote control(Not included the 2xAAA batteries ).Through the remote control buttons,take photoes and videos by yourself, control TV playback or pause the camcorder videos from the remote place(Within 10 meters).The camcorder support the pause function.Please press the camcorder “MENU” button to pause the videos while you are recording(Without starting a new file).The camcorder also support the record the videos while charging.

HD Multifunction Camera Camcorder: 3.0 inch IPS touch screen,8 mega pixel CMOS image sensor,FHD1920x1080(30FPS),24MP image resolution,File format:(photo file:JPEG,video file:MOV),16X Digital zoom,TV output,Webcam,IR night vision,Remote controll,Wifi function,Pause function,Loop rcording,Motion detection,Time-lapse record,Slow Motion,Support SD memory card and MMC card (4GB to 128GB,not included sd card,please format the sd card before use the camcorder),Support standard tripod(not included).