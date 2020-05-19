Cambridge University to move all lectures online until 2021

The University of Cambridge has confirmed that all “face-to-face lectures” shall be moved online throughout the subsequent educational yr.

It turns into the primary college to set out measures for the complete 2020/21 educational yr, because the establishment says it’s “likely” that social distancing will proceed to be required.

Lectures will proceed just about until summer time 2021, the college mentioned, whereas it could be doable for smaller educating teams to happen in particular person if it “conforms to social-distancing requirements”.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

A spokesman for the college mentioned: “The University is continually adapting to altering recommendation because it emerges throughout this pandemic.

“Given that it’s seemingly that social distancing will proceed to be required, the college has determined there shall be no face-to-face lectures throughout the subsequent educational yr.

left Created with Sketch.



proper Created with Sketch.



1/50 19 May 2020 A canine jumps into the water as households loosen up at a Lido in London AP 2/50 18 May 2020 A fan celebrates outdoors Celtic Park after Celtic had been topped champions of the Scottish Premiership. Hearts had been additionally relegated after a choice was made to conclude the season with speedy impact PA 3/50 17 May 2020 People on Brighton seaside after the introduction of measures to carry the nation out of lockdown PA 4/50 16 May 2020 Police lead away Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn, as protesters collect in breach of lockdown guidelines in Hyde Park in London after the introduction of measures to carry the nation out of lockdown. PA 5/50 15 May 2020 Estonian freelance ballet dancer and choreographer, Eve Mutso performs her each day health routine close to her house in Glasgow, Scotland Getty 6/50 14 May 2020 Senior cost nurse Jan Ferguson views art work “Theatre of Dott’s” by Kate Ive, impressed by Professor Norman Dott and his neurosurgery theatres on the Western General from 1960-2019. It is one among numerous artworks which sit on the partitions of NHS Lothians’ Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) which has been transferred right into a purpose-built new house on the Little France campus in Edinburgh PA 7/50 13 May 2020 Team GB’s karate athlete Jordan Thomas trains outdoors his residence in Manchester Reuters 8/50 12 May 2020 Nurses from central London hospitals protest on worldwide nurses day in regards to the continual underfunding of the NHS and different points surrounding the well being service outdoors the gates of Downing Street, London PA 9/50 11 May 2020 Waves crash at Tynemouth pier on the North East coast PA 10/50 10 May 2020 A lady passes avenue artwork and a poster in East London Reuters 11/50 9 May 2020 Police patrol the seaside in Brighton Getty 12/50 8 May 2020 The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows conduct a fly previous over the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) in Britain MOD/Reuters 13/50 7 May 2020 Team GB sailor Eilidh McIntyre throughout a coaching session at her house in Portsmouth Reuters 14/50 6 May 2020 Labour Party chief Keir Starmer listens to Prime Minister Boris Johnson talking throughout PMQs UK Parliament/AFP/Getty 15/50 5 May 2020 The solar seems to explode over the horizon on this montage of photos captured by photographer Nick Lucas close to his house in Ringwood, Hampshire. Nick took numerous footage just some seconds aside on a tripod mounted digicam which had been then mixed to give the attention catching daybreak picture Nick Lucas/SWNS 16/50 4 May 2020 Leeds Green Watch firefighters observe a minute’s silence outdoors the fireplace station in Kirkstall Rd, in reminiscence their colleagues that misplaced their lives within the line of obligation PA 17/50 3 May 2020 Staff at The Berkeley lodge give meals to ambulance employees Reuters 18/50 2 May 2020 One of a small group of anti-lockdown protesters speaks to a police officer as they collect outdoors New Scotland Yard in Victoria, London AFP by way of Getty 19/50 1 May 2020 Bonnie the Llama grazes in a discipline within the Scottish Borders alongside an indication supporting the NHS because the UK continues in lockdown PA 20/50 30 April 2020 Colonel Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah have fun his 100th birthday, with an RAF flypast offered by a Spitfire and a Hurricane over his house in Marston Moretaine. Colonel Moore, previously a Captain, obtained a promotion in honour of his birthday and in recognition of the funds, in extra of £30m, he raised for the NHS by strolling laps of his backyard Capture the Light Photography/Getty 21/50 29 April 2020 Britain’s Labour chief Keir Starmer speaks throughout Prime Minister’s Questions, as members of Parliament observe social distancing due to the coronavirus, within the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 UK Parliament/AP 22/50 28 April 2020 NHS employees on the Mater hospital in Belfast, throughout a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS employees and key employees who’ve died throughout the coronavirus outbreak PA 23/50 27 April 2020 The solar rises behind redundant oil platforms moored within the Firth of Forth close to Kirkcaldy, Fife. Global oil costs have crashed after the coronavirus pandemic diminished demand, with analysts warning that the oil majors could also be taking a look at one among their largest quarter-on-quarter profitability hits in historical past. PA 24/50 26 April 2020 Frankie Lynch celebrates on the Mall the place the end of the London Marathon was due to happen immediately after operating 2.6 miles as an alternative of 26 miles to elevate cash for The Running Charity Reuters 25/50 25 April 2020 A muslim girl walks previous balloons outdoors the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London Reuters 26/50 24 April 2020 An empty Brighton Pier, closed throughout the Coronavirus pandemic as temperatures attain 20 levels within the South East Rex 27/50 23 April 2020 Farmers work with automobiles to put together a discipline subsequent to a discipline of flowering rapeseed close to Pontefract, West Yorkshire AFP/Getty 28/50 22 April 2020 The Northern Lights, the Milky Way and a Lyrid meteor on the Bathing House close to Howick, Northumberland, because the Lyrid meteor bathe reached its peak PA 29/50 21 April 2020 Badger the Border Collie surrounded by bluebells at Shrawley Wood in Worcestershire PA 30/50 20 April 2020 A canine walker on Blyth seaside in Northumberland PA 31/50 19 April 2020 A chunk of coronavirus themed avenue artwork grafitti in East London AFP by way of Getty 32/50 18 April 2020 Members of the City Specialist Cleaning workforce spray disinfectant round posts within the city centre of Eastleigh, Hampshire PA 33/50 17 April 2020 A taped-up bench within the hamlet of Diglea, Greater Manchester AFP/Getty 34/50 16 April 2020 A lady carrying a protecting face masks and gloves walks previous graffiti in Bow, London Reuters 35/50 15 April 2020 A burned down cell phone mast in London. According to experiences, a minimum of 20 cell phone masts throughout Britain are believed to have been vandalised and authorities and telecom sources are more and more involved in regards to the influence of conspiracy theories linking coronavirus to 5G networks EPA 36/50 14 April 2020 The new Nightingale Hospital in Washington, Tyne and Wear, being fitted out PA 37/50 13 April 2020 Walkers benefit from the bluebells in Wanstead Park in London PA 38/50 12 April 2020 A lady prays on the closed doorways of Westminster Cathedral forward of the Easter morning mass in London PA 39/50 11 April 2020 A person jogs on an empty seaside in Scarborough because the UK continues in lockdown to assist curb the unfold of the coronavirus PA 40/50 10 April 2020 Military personnel testing folks at a coronavirus check centre within the automobile park of Chessington World of Adventures Reuters 41/50 9 April 2020 Posters drawn by kids displayed in assist of the NHS in a constructing close to St Thomas’ Hospital in London Getty 42/50 8 April 2020 A avenue cleaner in entrance of Coronavirus messaging on Picadilly Circus in London Getty 43/50 7 April 2020 A jogger on the Millennium Bridge in London, because the UK continues in lockdown to assist curb the unfold of the coronavirus PA 44/50 6 April 2020 A Royal Signals soldier practices throughout coaching held by the British Army. They are making ready them to assist the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust within the battle towards coronavirus Ministry of Defence/Reuters 45/50 5 April 2020 A police officer advises a lady to go house after recognizing her having fun with the solar in Primrose Hill, London AP 46/50 4 March 2020 New Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer speaks on the announcement of his victory within the management race of the Labour Party AFP by way of Getty 47/50 3 April 2020 Health Secretary Matt Hancock and NHS employees stand on marks on the bottom, put in place to guarantee social distancing tips are adhered to, on the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital on the ExCel centre in London, a short lived hospital with 4000 beds which has been arrange for the remedy of Covid-19 sufferers. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday April 3, 2020. Split into greater than 80 wards containing 42 beds every, the ability shall be used to deal with Covid-19 sufferers who’ve been transferred from different intensive care models throughout London. PA 48/50 2 April 2020 A toddler at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in assist of the NHS in Newcastle-under-Lyme Reuters 49/50 1 April 2020 Staff carrying PPE of gloves and face masks, as a preactionary measure towards Covid-19, disinfect an ambulance after it arrived with a affected person at St Thomas’ Hospital in north London AFP by way of Getty 50/50 31 March 2020 Llandudno Pier stays closed and abandoned of vacationers throughout the pandemic lockdown in Wales Getty

1/50 19 May 2020 A canine jumps into the water as households loosen up at a Lido in London AP 2/50 18 May 2020 A fan celebrates outdoors Celtic Park after Celtic had been topped champions of the Scottish Premiership. Hearts had been additionally relegated after a choice was made to conclude the season with speedy impact PA 3/50 17 May 2020 People on Brighton seaside after the introduction of measures to carry the nation out of lockdown PA 4/50 16 May 2020 Police lead away Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn, as protesters collect in breach of lockdown guidelines in Hyde Park in London after the introduction of measures to carry the nation out of lockdown. PA

5/50 15 May 2020 Estonian freelance ballet dancer and choreographer, Eve Mutso performs her each day health routine close to her house in Glasgow, Scotland Getty 6/50 14 May 2020 Senior cost nurse Jan Ferguson views art work “Theatre of Dott’s” by Kate Ive, impressed by Professor Norman Dott and his neurosurgery theatres on the Western General from 1960-2019. It is one among numerous artworks which sit on the partitions of NHS Lothians’ Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) which has been transferred right into a purpose-built new house on the Little France campus in Edinburgh PA 7/50 13 May 2020 Team GB’s karate athlete Jordan Thomas trains outdoors his residence in Manchester Reuters 8/50 12 May 2020 Nurses from central London hospitals protest on worldwide nurses day in regards to the continual underfunding of the NHS and different points surrounding the well being service outdoors the gates of Downing Street, London PA

9/50 11 May 2020 Waves crash at Tynemouth pier on the North East coast PA 10/50 10 May 2020 A lady passes avenue artwork and a poster in East London Reuters 11/50 9 May 2020 Police patrol the seaside in Brighton Getty 12/50 8 May 2020 The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows conduct a fly previous over the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) in Britain MOD/Reuters

13/50 7 May 2020 Team GB sailor Eilidh McIntyre throughout a coaching session at her house in Portsmouth Reuters 14/50 6 May 2020 Labour Party chief Keir Starmer listens to Prime Minister Boris Johnson talking throughout PMQs UK Parliament/AFP/Getty 15/50 5 May 2020 The solar seems to explode over the horizon on this montage of photos captured by photographer Nick Lucas close to his house in Ringwood, Hampshire. Nick took numerous footage just some seconds aside on a tripod mounted digicam which had been then mixed to give the attention catching daybreak picture Nick Lucas/SWNS 16/50 4 May 2020 Leeds Green Watch firefighters observe a minute’s silence outdoors the fireplace station in Kirkstall Rd, in reminiscence their colleagues that misplaced their lives within the line of obligation PA

17/50 3 May 2020 Staff at The Berkeley lodge give meals to ambulance employees Reuters 18/50 2 May 2020 One of a small group of anti-lockdown protesters speaks to a police officer as they collect outdoors New Scotland Yard in Victoria, London AFP by way of Getty 19/50 1 May 2020 Bonnie the Llama grazes in a discipline within the Scottish Borders alongside an indication supporting the NHS because the UK continues in lockdown PA 20/50 30 April 2020 Colonel Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah have fun his 100th birthday, with an RAF flypast offered by a Spitfire and a Hurricane over his house in Marston Moretaine. Colonel Moore, previously a Captain, obtained a promotion in honour of his birthday and in recognition of the funds, in extra of £30m, he raised for the NHS by strolling laps of his backyard Capture the Light Photography/Getty

21/50 29 April 2020 Britain’s Labour chief Keir Starmer speaks throughout Prime Minister’s Questions, as members of Parliament observe social distancing due to the coronavirus, within the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 UK Parliament/AP 22/50 28 April 2020 NHS employees on the Mater hospital in Belfast, throughout a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS employees and key employees who’ve died throughout the coronavirus outbreak PA 23/50 27 April 2020 The solar rises behind redundant oil platforms moored within the Firth of Forth close to Kirkcaldy, Fife. Global oil costs have crashed after the coronavirus pandemic diminished demand, with analysts warning that the oil majors could also be taking a look at one among their largest quarter-on-quarter profitability hits in historical past. PA 24/50 26 April 2020 Frankie Lynch celebrates on the Mall the place the end of the London Marathon was due to happen immediately after operating 2.6 miles as an alternative of 26 miles to elevate cash for The Running Charity Reuters

25/50 25 April 2020 A muslim girl walks previous balloons outdoors the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London Reuters 26/50 24 April 2020 An empty Brighton Pier, closed throughout the Coronavirus pandemic as temperatures attain 20 levels within the South East Rex 27/50 23 April 2020 Farmers work with automobiles to put together a discipline subsequent to a discipline of flowering rapeseed close to Pontefract, West Yorkshire AFP/Getty 28/50 22 April 2020 The Northern Lights, the Milky Way and a Lyrid meteor on the Bathing House close to Howick, Northumberland, because the Lyrid meteor bathe reached its peak PA

29/50 21 April 2020 Badger the Border Collie surrounded by bluebells at Shrawley Wood in Worcestershire PA 30/50 20 April 2020 A canine walker on Blyth seaside in Northumberland PA 31/50 19 April 2020 A chunk of coronavirus themed avenue artwork grafitti in East London AFP by way of Getty 32/50 18 April 2020 Members of the City Specialist Cleaning workforce spray disinfectant round posts within the city centre of Eastleigh, Hampshire PA

33/50 17 April 2020 A taped-up bench within the hamlet of Diglea, Greater Manchester AFP/Getty 34/50 16 April 2020 A lady carrying a protecting face masks and gloves walks previous graffiti in Bow, London Reuters 35/50 15 April 2020 A burned down cell phone mast in London. According to experiences, a minimum of 20 cell phone masts throughout Britain are believed to have been vandalised and authorities and telecom sources are more and more involved in regards to the influence of conspiracy theories linking coronavirus to 5G networks EPA 36/50 14 April 2020 The new Nightingale Hospital in Washington, Tyne and Wear, being fitted out PA

37/50 13 April 2020 Walkers benefit from the bluebells in Wanstead Park in London PA 38/50 12 April 2020 A lady prays on the closed doorways of Westminster Cathedral forward of the Easter morning mass in London PA 39/50 11 April 2020 A person jogs on an empty seaside in Scarborough because the UK continues in lockdown to assist curb the unfold of the coronavirus PA 40/50 10 April 2020 Military personnel testing folks at a coronavirus check centre within the automobile park of Chessington World of Adventures Reuters

41/50 9 April 2020 Posters drawn by kids displayed in assist of the NHS in a constructing close to St Thomas’ Hospital in London Getty 42/50 8 April 2020 A avenue cleaner in entrance of Coronavirus messaging on Picadilly Circus in London Getty 43/50 7 April 2020 A jogger on the Millennium Bridge in London, because the UK continues in lockdown to assist curb the unfold of the coronavirus PA 44/50 6 April 2020 A Royal Signals soldier practices throughout coaching held by the British Army. They are making ready them to assist the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust within the battle towards coronavirus Ministry of Defence/Reuters

45/50 5 April 2020 A police officer advises a lady to go house after recognizing her having fun with the solar in Primrose Hill, London AP 46/50 4 March 2020 New Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer speaks on the announcement of his victory within the management race of the Labour Party AFP by way of Getty 47/50 3 April 2020 Health Secretary Matt Hancock and NHS employees stand on marks on the bottom, put in place to guarantee social distancing tips are adhered to, on the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital on the ExCel centre in London, a short lived hospital with 4000 beds which has been arrange for the remedy of Covid-19 sufferers. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday April 3, 2020. Split into greater than 80 wards containing 42 beds every, the ability shall be used to deal with Covid-19 sufferers who’ve been transferred from different intensive care models throughout London. PA 48/50 2 April 2020 A toddler at Westlands Primary School paints a poster in assist of the NHS in Newcastle-under-Lyme Reuters

49/50 1 April 2020 Staff carrying PPE of gloves and face masks, as a preactionary measure towards Covid-19, disinfect an ambulance after it arrived with a affected person at St Thomas’ Hospital in north London AFP by way of Getty 50/50 31 March 2020 Llandudno Pier stays closed and abandoned of vacationers throughout the pandemic lockdown in Wales Getty

“Lectures will proceed to be made obtainable online and it could be doable to host smaller educating teams in particular person, so long as this conforms to social-distancing necessities.

“This decision has been taken now to facilitate planning, but as ever, will be reviewed should there be changes to official advice on coronavirus.”

All educating on the college was moved online in March, whereas exams are being carried out just about.

Independent Cambridge pupil newspaper Varsity first revealed the college’s plans.

An electronic mail despatched to employees by the Head of Education companies, seen by the coed newspaper, says plans are at present underneath manner to be certain that “the delivery of lectures online will be of the best possible quality”.

It comes after the Office for Students (OfS), the upper schooling regulator, urged universities not to make any guarantees to college students that every thing shall be again to regular within the autumn time period if this isn’t the case.

Addressing a digital Education Select Committee on Monday, Nicola Dandridge, chief government on the OfS, mentioned college students ought to be informed what sort of expertise they are going to obtain upfront of accepting presents.

Press Association