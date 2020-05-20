Cambridge University to Hold All Lectures Online Until Summer 2021

Britain’s Cambridge University turned one of many first on the earth on Wednesday to announce that every one its lectures could be delivered on-line over the following educational 12 months due to the coronavirus outbreak. The college, which shut its campuses to college students in March after the British authorities launched a strict lockdown to curb the unfold of COVID-19, stated educating could be delivered nearly till summer season 2021, though it was attainable some smaller educating teams may give you the option to happen in individual.

“Given that it is likely that social distancing will continue to be required, the university has decided there will be no face-to-face lectures during the next academic year,” the college stated in an announcement.

It stated the choice could possibly be reviewed relying on official steerage on coping with the virus.

“We must all be realistic … about the world-wide challenges posed by the pandemic,” the college’s Vice-Chancellor Stephen Toope stated in an announcement final week.

“University life here, as everywhere, will need to adapt.”

A spokeswoman for Univerisities UK stated the Cambridge announcement appeared to be the primary within the United Kingdom to apply to the entire 12 months. California State University, determined final week to make fall time period lessons digital, one of many first within the United States to achieve this, amid fears of a second wave of infections.

Britain’s universities minister stated earlier this month that establishments might nonetheless cost the complete tuition price of GBP 9,250 (roughly Rs. 8,59,900) so long as they maintained excessive requirements of on-line educating. Nicola Dandridge, chief govt of the college watchdog the Office for Students, advised lawmakers on Monday that college students wanted to know what schooling they might be supplied earlier than they accepted locations.

“What we don’t want to see are promises that it’s all going to be back to usual – an on-campus experience – when it turns out that’s not the case,” she stated.

© Thomson Reuters 2020