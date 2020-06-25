Cambridge University backs academic who tweeted ‘White Lives Don’t Matter’

The University of Cambridge has spoken out in support of among its lecturers who was hit with a wave of abusive messages and death threats for tweeting ‘White Lives Don’t Matter’.

Dr Priyamvada Gopal, 51, who teaches in the Faculty of English at Churchill College, took to the social media platform on Tuesday evening to publish: ‘I’ll say it again. White Lives Don’t Matter. As white lives.’

However the controversial message, which has since been deleted by Twitter, was met with a barrage of outrage, with many people responding both publicly and privately with death threats and racist abuse.

A petition titled ‘Fire Cambridge Professor for Racism’ was also launched on the petition site change.org on Wednesday demanding that Dr Gopal be fired by the university for the comment.

Dr Priyamvada Gopal, 51, who teaches in the Faculty of English at Churchill College, was met by a wave of death threats after her message on Tuesday

The Cambridge University professor took to Twitter to publish: ‘ll say it again. White Lives Don’t Matter. As white lives’

Dr Gopal later shared some of the hate speech she had received, including from a man sending her a picture of a noose and writing: ‘We are coming for you personally you n***er loving bit of s*it’.

As well as sharing some of the worst abuse she’s got received, Dr Gopal – who can also be a journalist and activist – announced that on Wednesday night, the university promoted her to a complete Professorship.

She added: ‘I would also prefer to make clear I stand by my tweets, now deleted by Twitter, maybe not me.

‘They were very plainly speaking to a structure and ideology, maybe not about people.

‘My Tweet said whiteness isn’t special, not just a criterion to make lives matter. I the stand by position that.’

Following the torrent of abusive messages, the Russel Group University defended the academic and deplored the attacks she has faced since her tweet.

A statement released by the university read: ‘The University defends the right of its academics to express their very own lawful opinions, which the others might find controversial.

‘[It] deplores in the strongest terms abuse and personal attacks. These attacks are totally unacceptable and must cease.’

Cambridge University (pictured is Churchill College) said it defended the right of its academics to express their very own lawful opinions, which the others might find controversial

Dr Gopal later explained on social media marketing that she was ‘clearly speaking to a structure and ideology, maybe not about people’

Stand-up comedian Nish Kumar came out to get the academic and said it was ‘awful seeing the hard right mob descend’ Dr Gopal

Meanwhile, the Cambridge branch of the University and College Union (UCU), also showed their solidarity with Dr Gopal.

The union wrote: ‘Solidarity with Priyamvada Gopal – being targeted with vile sexist and racist abuse for speaking up against white supremacists.

‘We are proud to be your colleagues both on the picket line and off it. £BlackLivesMatter £Solidarity.’

Many colleagues and students have since expressed solidarity with Dr Gopal following an incident, with even popular comedian Nish Kumar wading in to call her ‘one of the best and brightest around’.

However, the university’s defence of Gopal has been labelled by some as inconsistent and politically biased.

Critics have pointed to the recent removal of Noah Carl from his research position at St Edmund’s college over links with far right extremist groups.

And the others have known the university rescinding a visiting fellowship invitation to controversial professor Jordan Peterson in March last year.

Opponents of the university’s stance have suggested that the same defence of free speech and tolerance of controversial views was not extended in these instances.

On June 18, Dr Gopal said that after 17 years of consideration she’d not be supervising students at King’s College because of the consistent racial profiling and aggression by porters

Gopal’s tweet has since been removed by Twitter for ‘violating the Twitter Rules’.

The incident comes only a week following the academic announced she would no further be supervising students from King’s College because of ‘consistently racist profiling and aggression by porters’.

On June 18, Dr Gopal told her 20,000 Twitter followers she was taking the stand ‘on my behalf and of others of colour’ calling the problem a ‘festering sore’.

She said: ‘With deep regret but with 17 years of consideration behind it, I’ve finally selected my behalf & of other people of colour @Cambridge_Uni to won’t supervise any students at @Kings_College. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH of the consistently racist profiling & aggression by Porters.’

She added: ‘It’s for the students that over the years I’ve hesitated to take this decision. But I think it’s come to point where it’s for students, BAME students who’ve shared theirr Kings stories with me, that I must take action.

‘Oh and today, I repeatedly asked them to handle me as ‘Dr Gopal’ and again and again failed to get them to address me as such a thing other than ‘madam’.’

The academic continued to say that Kings’ porters treated her differently because she wasn’t white.

But King’s College hit back at her claims, saying there clearly was ‘no wrongdoing or discrimination’ from its staff.

A King’s College spokesperson said: ‘We have investigated the incident and found no wrongdoing on the part of our staff.

‘Every visitor was asked to show their card during that day, as the College was closed to every one except King’s members.

‘Non-members such as for example Dr Gopal were asked to simply take alternatives routes, around the College. This was a matter of procedure, not discrimination.

‘King’s College is just a rich and diverse community, and simply take the well-being of its students and staff exceptionally seriously. We remain devoted to being an inclusive and welcoming environment by which to work and study.

‘We categorically deny that the incident known was in any way racist.’