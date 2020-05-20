Cambridge cancels face-to-face lectures until summer 2021 – Armenian News

The University of Cambridge is the primary college to announce that lectures will all be held just about for the subsequent educational 12 months.

Students beginning on the University within the subsequent educational 12 months will doubtless not have any face-to-face lectures until their second 12 months, in keeping with Cambridge-news.co.uk.

The establishment has mentioned it’s “likely” that social distancing will proceed to be a requirement. They went on to say that lectures will proceed just about until Summer 2021, whereas it could be doable for smaller educating teams to happen in individual if it “conforms to social-distancing requirements.”

All educating on the college was moved on-line in March, with exams being carried out just about.

People have been taking to social media to share their reactions and ideas on the thought of one other 12 months of digital lectures and exams – with many debating whether or not it is the correct thought or not.