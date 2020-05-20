Cambridge becomes first university in the world to axe ALL face-to-face lectures until autumn 2021

Cambridge University has turn into the first university in the world to axe all face-to-face lectures until summer season 2021 due to ‘inflexible social distancing.’

Britain’s second oldest university stated that as a result of social distancing appeared to be doubtless to proceed for a very long time, ‘there will likely be no face-to-face lectures throughout the subsequent tutorial yr.’

The establishment, which prides itself on tutorial rigour, didn’t say how it will proceed to keep the highest requirements with college students stored at vary.

Other universities, together with Oxford, Edinburgh and Cardiff, are planning a combination of on-campus and distant lectures from the begin of the tutorial yr.

A spokesman for Cambridge informed the MailOnline: ‘Lectures will proceed to be made out there on-line and it might be attainable to host smaller instructing teams in individual, so long as this conforms to social distancing necessities.

‘This determination has been taken now to facilitate planning, however as ever, will likely be reviewed ought to there be modifications to official recommendation on coronavirus.’

BBC presenter Mary Beard, a professor of classics at the prestigious university, has sided with angered college students over the determination.

Prof Beard tweeted this morning: ‘I’m slightly on the Cambridge college students aspect over transferring all lectures on-line subsequent yr (although I don’t shed fairly so many tears about some features of Freshers week!) however it IS difficult. (What is supposed by ‘lectures’ for a begin).Wd have been good to hear somebody clarify rationale.’

The University of Oxford’s Pro-Vice Chancellor for Education, Prof Martin Williams, set out plans for the first time period of the tutorial yr to Oxford college students earlier this week, saying: ‘Face-to-face instructing and analysis supervision will likely be complemented by top quality on-line actions the place crucial, delivered by Oxford’s world-leading tutorial workers and drawing on the exceptionally wealthy sources out there by way of our faculties, laboratories, libraries and collections.

It comes after the Office for Students stated university chiefs had to give college students ‘absolute readability’ about what their future ‘campus expertise’ can be.

Universities are nonetheless in a position to cost full charges whereas providing on-line programs.

Cambridge is the first to take such a dramatic step, though the University of Manchester had introduced final week it will be going surfing for no less than the first (autumn) semester.

Students from throughout the nation have raised concern over the determination.

A historical past scholar tweeted earlier right this moment: ‘If Cambridge university goes on-line for the subsequent tutorial yr, what number of others will even do the identical? This is such a complicated and unsure time.’

Another added: ‘I do not need to spend £9,250 to be taught on Zoom.’

Almost all campuses have been closed since April, providing courses on-line, and graduating college students have been notified there will likely be no conventional ceremonies.

A University of Edinburgh spokesman stated: ‘We intend to present excellent schooling for all of our college students, wherever they’re in the world.

‘Travel restrictions could stop some college students from being on-campus, so we intend to use a hybrid method – a mix of on-campus instructing with on-line parts that enables everybody to proceed with their programmes.’

In a leaked electronic mail obtained by Cambridge’s Varsity newspaper, Head of Education Services, Alice Benton wrote to Senior Tutors on Tuesday to inform them of the determination.

Ms Benton wrote that ‘inflexible social distancing’ was ‘extremely doubtless’ all through the subsequent two semesters.

Lectures will likely be stay streamed and also will be recorded and uploaded for college students to view in their very own time.

The electronic mail provides that preparations are underway to guarantee ‘the supply of lectures on-line will likely be of the very best high quality.’

It additionally provides that by retaining the lecture theatres free, departments will likely be in a position to use them for instructing smaller teams and permitting for ample social distancing.

Ms Benton’s electronic mail added that the selections have been made ‘on the understanding that it might be attainable to roll again from this place ought to social distancing measures be lifted and huge gatherings permitted later in the tutorial yr.’