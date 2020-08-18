Cambodia’s PM Hun Sen Using Vietnam Border to Divert Anger Over EU Trade Sanctions: Opposition

Prime Minister Hun Sen is politicizing a disagreement over Cambodia’s shared border with Vietnam to divert spotlight from the European Union’s reinstatement of tariffs on essential exports that threatens to implode the nation’s currently weak economy, an opposition authorities charged Tuesday.

The withdrawal of duty-free, quota-free gain access to to the EU’s market under the “Everything But Arms” (EBA) plan for some 20 percent of Cambodia’s exports– a choice that was revealed in February– entered into result onAug 12.

The EU’s relocation was available in action to the Hun Sen federal government’s failure to reverse rollbacks on democracy and other liberties needed under the trade plan. Affected exports consist of products from Cambodia’s essential garment and shoes markets.

Rather than acquiesce to EU needs, Hun Sen has actually doubled down and utilized accusations that his federal government enabled Vietnam to encroach on Cambodian area as a pretext to arrest outspoken critics, Eng Chhay Eang, deputy president of the prohibited opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), informed RFA’s Khmer Service.

He pointed to the arrest this month of union leader Rong Chhun for declaring the federal government has actually enabled Vietnam to encroach on farmland along their shared border. Since then, fans have actually held near-daily …