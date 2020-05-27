Cambodia’s PM Hun Sen Reopens Border to Cambodians Stranded Abroad Due to Pandemic

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen on Wednesday declared he was reopening the nation’s boundaries to Cambodian nationals who were residing abroad throughout the coronavirus pandemic, irrespective of whether they’ve been medically cleared of disease.

“Any Cambodians who are holding Cambodian passports and want to return to Cambodia are not required to have doctors’ notes certifying that they don’t have COVID-19,” that the strongman said during a speech at the funds Phnom Penh, speaking to the disorder brought on by the coronavirus.

“This measure will help people who are living overseas return to Cambodia faster to unite with their families in their own country.”

On yield to Cambodia, he explained, those who have been residing abroad will be demanded to experience a medical examination that includes a test for COVID-19 and will probably be put in isolation 14 days before they’re allowed to yield to their households. To date, 124 cases are confirmed in the nation.

Meanwhile, that the Ministry of Health issued an announcement on Wednesday stating that any overseas nationals in Cambodia should have a medical certificate saying they are free of this virus and also maintain possession of health insurance policy that stinks at U.S. $50,000.

Cambodian migrant workers in Malaysia welcomed the information and told RFA’s Khmer Service they want assistance from the authorities to return home since they’ve been stranded overseas for weeks with no income as a consequence of the pandemic’s effect on the local market.

“Earlier, Hun Sen wouldn’t allow me to return and I was very worried,” said stranded building employee Ham Saly, who stated he lost his job Malaysia and has been struggling financially.

“Now he is going to let us come home. I can’t wait to see my wife and children.”

A restaurant employee in Malaysia called Sreang Sam Oeun, who’s been out of work, said that he was grateful that the authorities will not need that he obtain a medical clearance to return home, however advocated Cambodia’s embassy at Kuala Lumpur to help him and others that are stuck at the nation.

“If they want us to return, please hurry up [with assistance],” he explained.

“I am suffering here. I don’t have any money for rent or food. At least 150 [Cambodian] people are stranded in Malaysia.”

Dy Thehoya, program officer in the Center for Alliance of Labor and Human Rights, advised RFA Hun Sen’s statement is inadequate by itself and called for the authorities to supply those stranded in Malaysia with meals and lodging until they could return home.

Protest blocked

Meanwhile, government in Banteay Meanchey state’s Poipet town on Wednesday deployed at 25 members of the security forces to encircle the house of Din Puthy, the mind of this Cambodia Informal Economy Reinforced Association, to prevent him from causing a demonstration against the continuing closure of the boundary with Thailand to stop the spread of this coronavirus.

“I have never seen any officers deployed in front of my house,” he explained in an interview with RFA.

“This is a threat against our morals, an attempt to split our unity, and an attack on freedom of expression and movement.”

Din Puthy had composed a May 25 correspondence to Banteay Meanchey provincial government requiring consent to direct a presentation Wednesday of a 1,500 individuals advocating the authorities to petition that Thai authorities reopen the border from the end of the month.

His correspondence was motivated by the concerns of many regional residents who leased stalls and stalls in Thai markets but were unable to resume their companies due to the boundary shutdown.

Banteay Meanchey Deputy Police Chief Vong Prathna denied to remark on Din Puthy’s asserts that security personnel were set up to block away his home and track him.

Sum Chankea, Banteay Meanchey provincial planner for local rights category Adhoc, known as the installation “a threat against villagers” intended to stop them from demonstrating and stated the movement constituted a breach of the freedom of speech.

“This is a form of intimidation,” he stated, adding that the government has done small to assist those affected by this outbreak. “When people can’t work, they don’t make any income.”

The Thai-Cambodian boundary has been closed down March 23 to prevent the spread of this outbreak, forcing many Cambodians who rely upon their companies inside Thailand to flip to scavenging to make a living.

Reported from RFA’s Khmer Service. Translated by Samean Yun. Written in English by Joshua Lipes.