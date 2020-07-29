Cambodia’s Hun Sen Called Out Over Million-Dollar Watches

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen was slammed today by an online news service for showing off a collection of million-dollar watches in a display screen of large individual wealth in among Southeast Asia’s poorest nations.

One of these, a Patek Philippe enjoy identified by white gold inscriptions and a blue leather strap, is valued at $1.2 million, Vice World News stated in a July 28 report, keeping in mind that the long-ruling prime minister’s main wage is just about $2,500 a month.

“Hun Sen’s love for multi-million dollar luxury watches is just obscene in a country where per capita GDP is just $1,500 a year,” stated Edinburgh Napier University speaker Andrew MacGregor, priced estimate in Vice World News.

Reports slamming Hun Sen’s option of watches is driven just by envy, stated Cambodian federal government spokesperson Sok Ey San, speaking with RFA’s Khmer Service on July 29.

“The point here is that it was legally purchased. It was not trafficked or bought with ‘black money,” Sok Ey San stated, describing the watch highlighted in the Vice World News story.

“I have heard that he did not even buy his watch. It was a gift from a tycoon,” the spokesperson stated, including that magnates can quickly pay for presents valued at from one to 2 million dollars.

“I don’t think it is too much,” he stated.

Expensive watches had actually likewise existed to Hun Sen by foreign dignitaries throughout state sees, Sok Eysan stated, while prompting press reporters not to compose additional stories concentrated on the problem.

A little, corrupt elite

Luxury enjoy scandals, typically stimulated by photos of leaders using costly watches that then triggered web sleuthing projects, have actually dogged political leaders in China, Thailand, and Russia recently.

“As prime minister, [Hun Sen] has commanded a kleptocratic system of state robbery that has actually included the required and violent expulsion of Cambodians to maximize land for tycoon-dominated markets like logging, mining, and agribusiness,” the ecological and human rights guard dog Global Witness stated in a July 20, 2018 report.

The resulting impoverishment of common Cambodians has “[made] a little, corrupt elite greatly rich,” Global Witness stated.

An continuous investigative series by RFA taking a look at the abroad realty holdings of Cambodia’s judgment elite has actually shown up homes worth $30 million. In 2016 alone, a minimum of $1.8 billion was washed out of Cambodia, according to an analysis by U.S. believe tank Global Financial Integrity.

Cambodia ranked 162 out of 198 nations, near to the bottom, in Transparency International’s 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index.

Reported and equated by RFA’s KhmerService Written in English by Richard Finney.