Cambodia’s Government Uses Laws to Curtail, Not Protect Fundamental Freedoms: Report

Cambodia’s government routinely made use of the nation’s laws to strike fundamental flexibilities, instead of to protect them over the previous year, according to the most recent edition of a yearly report put together by 3 regional rights groups.

The Fundamental Freedoms Monitoring Project (FFMP) on Wednesday launched its Fourth Annual Report of the Cambodia Fundamental Freedoms Monitor, which detailed the state of Cambodia’s flexibilities of association, expression, and assembly in between April 2019 and March this year.

“In Year Four, the FFMP recorded persistent restrictions to the fundamental freedoms, carried out by national and local authorities, demonstrating a lack of compliance with international human rights law and domestic law,” the effort’s rights groups Cambodian Center for Human Rights (CCHR), the Solidarity Center (SC), and ADHOC stated in a joint declaration accompanying the release of the report.

“The RGC (Royal Government of Cambodia) appears to utilize laws, not to protect fundamental freedoms, but rather to curtail civic space and restrict the exercise of fundamental freedoms.”

The FFMP stated that laws like the Criminal Code, the Law on Telecommunications, the Law on Association and Nongovernmental Organizations (LANGO), and the Law on Peaceful Assembly, among others, “continue to be arbitrarily enforced and systematically misapplied” by authorities in suppressing

The report, which is based upon almost 1,200 media posts and 120 event reports, in addition to a study of some 800 individuals throughout all 25 provinces and 142 civil society companies (CSOs) and trade unions, discovered that the area to workout fundamental flexibilities continued to diminish in Cambodia in 2015.

It highlighted the “arbitrary” uses of the criminal activities of libel, outlining, incitement to devote a felony, and falsifying info under Cambodia’s Criminal Code to “discourage public participation and inhibit the exercise of fundamental freedoms,” and a decline in the general public’s understanding of those flexibilities.

In specific, the report kept in mind a continuous crackdown on political dissent– in big part due to the November 2017 restriction on the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) over claims of its participation in a plot to fall the government– and the silencing of speech, which it stated produces an environment of “widespread self-censorship.”

Restrictions and offenses

The FFMP, which operates in cooperation with the International Center for Not-For-Profit Law (ICNL), tape-recorded an overall of 656 events associated to the workout of fundamental flexibilities. It stated two-thirds of all events consisted of several limitations or offenses of those flexibilities, while 440 included a minimum of one constraint and 246 included a minimum of one infraction.

In one current example of what rights groups have actually decried as an attack on liberty of expression, 17 CNRP activists have actually been kept in pretrial detention at Cambodia’s Prey Sar Prison on charges of “incitement to commit a felony” because early this year after voicing views important of Hun Sen’s management and his government’s action to the coronavirus pandemic– most significantly in March.

But the FFMP stated it had actually recorded 245 limitations on liberty of expression and 103 offenses of the liberty throughout the reporting duration, which likewise consisted of the summonsing of previous opposition members and a crackdown on those voicing assistance for the return from self-imposed exile of CNRP acting president Sam Rainsy in May and September in 2015.

It stated the government appears to be especially intolerant of speech concerning its authorities, policies, or Hun Sen, “which often results in a lack of public debate on important policy matters.”

The FFMP tape-recorded 338 limitations and 186 offenses of the liberty of association in between April 2019 and March 2020, keeping in mind peaks once again in May throughout the summonsing of previous CNRP members and in September and October ahead of Sam Rainsy’s stopped working return, however likewise in July 2019, with limitations around the anniversary of political analyst Kem Ley’s murder.

The groups kept in mind that limitations to liberty of association “seem to be often used to target political dissent and to curtail civil society.”

The FFMP stated liberty of assembly, which is regularly worked out by those promoting for land rights and by workers requiring rights in the office, was “the most protected freedom” throughout the reporting duration, with the least variety of limitations and offenses.

The groups counted 53 limitations and 21 offenses throughout 185 assemblies, with peaks in July 2019 around the anniversary of Kem Ley’s death, however likewise on International Labor Day in May 2019 and throughout a boost in staff member strikes in January this year.

Public understanding

But while government limitations and offenses of fundamental flexibilities stayed high over the reporting duration, the FFMP stated that public understanding of the flexibilities was likewise the most affordable tape-recorded because the effort started.

Similarly, the groups stated, understanding of the domestic legal structure governing fundamental flexibilities reduced from previous years.

“Individuals continue to believe that laws governing fundamental freedoms are more restrictive than they actually are,” they stated.

“This is likely to prevent the full exercise of fundamental freedoms, and deter public participation and civic activity.”

The FFMP stated that in assembling its report, it looks for to notify legal advancements that can bring Cambodia’s domestic laws in line with worldwide requirements and to develop an environment in which civil society can work easily.

“The freedoms of association, assembly, and expression are fundamental for the exercise of all human rights, and paramount to a healthy democracy,” the groups stated.

“Without the ability to exercise their fundamental freedoms, citizens of Cambodia and others living in Cambodia, are prevented from being active members of society and prevented from holding rights violators accountable.”

Government action

Speaking to RFA’s Khmer Service on Wednesday, Kata Orn, a spokesperson for the government’s Cambodian Human Rights Committee (CHRC), declined the report as “failing to reflect fact.” He rejected that Cambodia’s human rights record is worsening and stated the government “implements the law to crack down on crime.”

“Some issues raised in the report are groundless and lack any investigation,” he stated.

“[The rights groups] surveyed individuals and after that made presumptions without an appropriate research study. It’s the incorrect method to set about an assessment.”

However, Hun Seanghak, CCHR’s planner for the FFMP informed RFA that the government’s unrelenting crackdown on critics and abuse of flexibilities through making use of criminal offenses had actually reduced the general public’s understanding of their rights, and led to self-censorship by NGOs and unions.

“The government should consider and accept these findings—we aren’t exaggerating the statistics,” he stated.

“The government should study our report and seek solutions to resolve the issues.”

Reported by RFA’s KhmerService Translated by SameanYun Written in English by Joshua Lipes.