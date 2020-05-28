Cambodia’s Farmers Thrive as Coronavirus Border Closures Keep Out Crop Competition

Farmers in Cambodia’s Battambang province are among the few folks within the nation to learn from efforts to include the coronavirus outbreak, saying they lastly have a marketplace for their crops and may earn a dwelling now that the border of neighboring Thailand has closed because of the pandemic.

The farmers advised RFA’s Khmer Service on Thursday that they not should underbid rivals promoting crops from Thailand, permitting them to double the value of their produce as an alternative of being pressured to take jobs as migrant employees throughout the border to earn a dwelling.

Additionally, they stated, middlemen now come on to their farms to buy crops, that means they not want to move them to the market and hope they discover a purchaser.

A 40-year-old farmer from Ek Phnom district named Chim Virak stated that he has been capable of promote corn, cucumbers, eggplants, and watermelon from his three hectares (7.5 acres) of land at high greenback, with loads of demand.

He stated he spent round U.S. $3,000 on his preliminary funding however expects to show a wholesome revenue this yr. As quickly as his crops are prepared, clients come to his fields to purchase produce “regardless of the price,” which he stated had elevated from round 500 riel (U.S. $0.12) per kilogram to 1,800 riel (U.S. $0.44) most lately.

“If prices continue this way, I think our area’s farmers will be a lot wealthier within a few years,” he stated, including that in his village, “most people are growing vegetables.”

Prior to the outbreak, Chim Virak stated, his cucumbers bought for between 250 and 600 riel (U.S. $0.06 and $0.15) per kilogram—if he might promote them. As of May, cucumbers had been promoting for two,000 riel (U.S. $0.49) per kilogram, and he stated he can promote his produce at even greater charges if he brings it to market himself.

While in earlier seasons he was struggling to interrupt even, Chim Virak stated he had already made round U.S. $7,000.

“Our farms are rotating [producing different crops multiple times a year] and currently my watermelon is being harvested,” he stated.

“In the past, we had to rely on middlemen to find buyers, but now I sell everything myself.”

Another farmer in Ek Phnom named Kim Kan stated he had planted corn, watermelon, beans, and eggplant on two hectares (5 acres) of land, spending about U.S. $300 of his personal cash and borrowing the identical quantity from a microfinance lender.

He stated he’s additionally making about twice as a lot as final yr, with round U.S. $150 in revenue.

“We are very happy that we are having such good business,” he stated.

“Farmers have never seen this kind of price hike. Since the outbreak, buyers come straight to us. We don’t have any difficulty finding a market. Buyers are competing to purchase our crops.”

Thriving group

Kim Kan stated stated his group consists of 60 households farming on 120 hectares (300 acres) of land.

Despite their success, he stated the farmers nonetheless lack an environment friendly water provide for his or her land and have spent “a lot of money” transporting water from a supply about one kilometer (two-thirds of a mile) away to irrigate their crops. He and others urged the native authorities to construct an irrigation ditch for them.

Ek Phnom district governor Mel Sophal advised RFA that provincial authorities are working to construct his constituents, who comprise round 160 farming households, a nine-kilometer (5.6-mile) irrigation system at a value of round 400 million riel (U.S. $97,000).

“We want to make the area a ‘green zone,’ regardless of whether it is the dry or rainy season,” he stated.

Coalition of Cambodian Farmer Community president Theng Savoeun stated native farmers are thriving as a result of the closure of the nation’s borders with Thailand and Vietnam has prevented retailers from flooding the market with imported greens.

He urged the federal government to place measures into place that proceed to guard farmers from the value impacts of crop imports.

Reported by RFA’s Khmer Service. Translated by Samean Yun. Written in English by Joshua Lipes.