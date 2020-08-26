Cambodia’s Appeals Court Denies Bail for Union Leader Rong Chhun

The Cambodian Appeals Court Wednesday rejected a bail demand for apprehended union leader Rong Chhun, mentioning issues that he may duplicate the actions that caused his arrest if he were launched, his legal representative informed press reporters after the judgment.

Rong Chhun was formally charged with “incitement to commit a felony or cause social unrest” under Article 495 of Cambodia’s Penal Code and imprisoned at Prey Sar Prison in Phnom Penh on Aug 1, a day after his arrest for declaring the federal government has actually enabled Vietnam to trespass on farmland along their shared border. His arrest has actually triggered almost everyday demonstrations.

Defense legal representative Chhoung Chhou Ngy informed press reporters outside the court house in Phnom Penh that his customer’s bail demand was rejected due to the fact that the court wishes to “finish this case while preventing repeated crimes.”

Hem Socheat, another defense attorney, informed RFA’s Khmer Service that the defense group prepares to appeal the choice in the Supreme Court, however he did not anticipate that the greater court would reverse the judgment.

“I don’t have any hope, but this is the procedure. We think even though we don’t have any hope, we will try our best to follow the procedure to advocate for our client,” statedHem Socheat A Supreme Court choice to maintain the rejection of bail would end the procedure, he …