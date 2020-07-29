Cambodians Still Waiting on Central Bank Digital Currency

At the start of the year, Cambodia made headings when the reserve bank revealed it would be releasing a nationwide blockchain-based digital currency in the very first quarter of 2020.

Called “Bakong,” a month into the 3rd quarter the currency hasn’t yet ended up being completely functional.

Speaking to press reporters on July 27, the director-general of the National Bank of Cambodia, Chea Serey, showed that the Bakong had actually been introduced this month on a trial basis and is now anticipated to be functional this quarter– most likely, then, prior to Q3 ends on September 30.

The job currently has the assistance of 11 domestic banks. Serey discussed:

“Bakong will play a central role in bringing all players in the payment space in Cambodia under the same platform, making it easy for end-users to pay each other regardless of the institutions they bank with. Eventually, we hope to allow cross border payment through the Bakong system too.”

Presenting the Bakong digital currency system as “the national payment gateway for Cambodia,” Serey kept in mind that extra banks are anticipated to sign up with the job in the future.

“We are in the final stages of the deployment”

Phnom Penh Commercial Bank president Shin Chang Moong informed press reporters that the bank would be releasing the Bakong at all its branches.

Development of the digital currency, Chang Moong kept in mind, “has taken a little longer than expected because we were ensuring that the system is as useful and convenient for the users as possible.”

“We are in the final stages of the deployment,” he stated.

As compared to standard payment and currency transfer approaches, Chang Moong declared that the Bakong would be less expensive and easier:

“Some are concerned that banks might lose some of its market share to Bakong. This is partly true, at least in the short term. However, our industry is relatively immature in terms of the number of service providers and users. Bakong will eventually create financially inclusive ecosystems that all the stakeholders in the industry can benefit from.”

Bakong will not be decentralized like a personal cryptocurrency– the wallet utilized for the coin will be connected to users’ savings account to assist in exchange for hard cash, and all the deals will be processed on a real-time basis, with records saved at the reserve bank.

Among other things, the intro of Bakong will assist to set a nationwide requirement for QR code use. As a bank-initiated digital currency, it is likewise developed to permit “zero possibility of speculation,” Chang Moo kept in mind.

As the international monetary neighborhood finds out more about the information of the currency, “many many other central banks around the world are likely to follow suit,” he stated.

In action to the prominent reserve bank digital currency advancement underway in China, the Bank of Japan has actually likewise been accelerating its own research study into a possible digital yen.