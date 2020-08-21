Cambodian Union Leader Concerned After Global Clothing Brands Threaten to Pull Out Over New Coal Plants

A Cambodian union leader has actually revealed alarm after significant clothing makers previously this month penned a joint letter alerting that increased coal intake might make the nation less competitive than more ecologically mindful next-door neighbors in the eyes of green-minded financiers.

Factories in the Southeast Asian nation make clothing for the world’s leading brands, who are drawn by reasonably low labor expenses, however likewise face global examination of their envoronmental and labor practices.

“We know that key buyers like Nike, Adidas, and H&M are very cautious of their obligation to the principals of fair trade,” Ath Thun, president of the Cambodian Labor Confederation, informed RFA’s Khmer Service.

“Due to their respect for the environment, they are encouraging green energy like solar, wind and water power,” he stated.

These huge customers’ policies might make it difficult to disregard Cambodia’s strategies to increase power generation from coal by constructing new coal jobs and signing a handle neigboring Laos to purchase more electrical power, likewise from coal-fired plants.

Cambodia suffered serious dry spells in 2019 and 2020 that annihilated hydropower output.

Looking to strengthen its power grid versus possible future dry spells caused by environment modification, Cambodia strategies to bring 4 coal-fired power plants …