Cambodian Teachers’ Activist Attacked in Alleged Fake Traffic Accident

Cambodian instructors’ union leader Ouk Chhayavy was knocked off her motorcycle outside the capital Phnom Penh Monday in what she states was an attack made to appear like a traffic accident focused on frightening her off her project to totally free imprisoned unionist Rong Chhun.

Ouk Chhayavy, president of the Cambodian Independence Teacher Association (CITA) was riding a motorcycle in Kandal province with her partner when 2 guys she did not acknowledge brought up on a motorcycle, got the handlebars and pressed the couple to the ground, she informed RFA.

Ouk Chhayavy had actually signed up with civil society leaders in opposing for the release of her CITA predecessor, Rong Chhun, who was jailedAug 1 on charges of“incitement to commit a felony or cause social unrest” for criticism of the federal government’s handling of the nation’s border conflict with Vietnam.

“They pushed our bike to the ground, then they sped away. This is political intimidation because I wasn’t wearing anything valuable on my body that would attract thieves,” she stated.

Ouk Chhayavy stated she was dealt with at a healthcare center and was resting at a relative’s house in Kandal after briefly being knocked unconscious and left bleeding from her hands, arms and face.

“I was severely hurt on my left palm and required stitches,” Ouk Chhayavy informed …