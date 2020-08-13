Cambodian Police Violently Disperse Protest For Jailed Union Leader Rong Chhun, Arrest Six

Authorities in Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh on Thursday apprehended half a lots youth activists participating in a tranquil protest to require the release of union leader Rong Chhun, as he appeared prior to the court for an initial hearing associated to charges of “incitement.”

The six activists, all members of the civil society group Khmer Thavarak, were amongst some 30 serene protesters in front of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, contacting authorities to drop charges versus the president of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions (CCU) and set him totally free.

Rong Chhun was formally charged with “incitement to commit a felony or cause social unrest” under Article 495 of Cambodia’s Penal Code and jailed at Prey Sar Prison in Phnom Penh on Aug 1, a day after his arrest for declaring the federal government has actually permitted Vietnam to intrude on farmland along their shared border. His arrest has actually triggered near day-to-day demonstrations.

Rong Chhun was given the court for questioning on Thursday however stayed out of the general public eye and far from press reporters who had actually put together there. His legal representative, Sam Sokong, informed RFA’s Khmer Service that his customer declined the charges versus him and likewise declined to address concerns he called “irrelevant to the case.”

While Rong Chhun was inside the court, a a great deal of …