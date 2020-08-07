Cambodian Police Arrest Four Opposition Activists Amid Phnom Penh Protests

Cambodian police onAug 6 released 2 of four opposition celebration activists apprehended on Tuesday as protests continue in the capital Phnom Penh requiring the release of detained union leader Rong Chhun, Cambodian sources state.

Released on Thursday night were Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) authorities Chhin Sovanna and Ouk Sam Onn, with celebration authorities Chum Puthy and Chuop Pheng still held by the National Police Commission, sources stated.

Chhin Sovanna’s kid Chum Phuto informed RFA’s Khmer Service on Thursday that his mom had actually shown up securely in your home following her release, however that his daddy, Chum Phuty, was still in police custody.

“I was able to speak with him briefly on the phone just before he was arrested while monitoring police actions against a group of Buddhists who were planning to stage a protest for the release of Rong Chhun the next day,” the boy stated.

“I am asking for my father to be released, because he has done nothing wrong,” he included.

Scores of Cambodian civil society groups have actually condemned the arrest of Rong Chhun, president of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions (CCU), requiring that the federal government release him and drop charges of “incitement” he deals with over his criticism of the nation’s handling of a border disagreement with Vietnam.

He was imprisoned at …