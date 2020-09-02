Cambodian Opposition Leader Kem Sokha Asks That Treason Charges Against Him be Dropped

Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha, awaiting trial on charges of treason, on Wednesday called on the court handling his case to drop all charges against him so that he can return to political work amid national fears over the spread of coronavirus.

“It has now been three years since I lost my freedom and right to engage in politics so that I can serve my country and constituents,” Kem Sokha, head of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) said in a Sept. 2 Facebook posting.

“Under the present circumstances, we need national reconciliation and unity, and I must have my full freedom to serve Cambodia and the [Cambodian] people,” he said, adding, “I would like to ask the court to consider dropping the charges against me.”

Kem Sokha was arrested in September 2017 over an alleged plot to overthrow the government with the help of Washington, and Cambodia’s Supreme Court banned his party in November that year for its supposed role in the scheme.

The move to dissolve the CNRP marked the beginning of a wider crackdown by Prime Minister Hun Sen on the political opposition, NGOs, and the independent media that paved the way for his ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) to win all 125 seats in parliament in the country’s July 2018 general election.

Kem Sokha was released from…