Cambodian Opposition Activist’s Wife Hospitalized After Authorities Disperse Protest

The wife of an activist with Cambodia’s prohibited opposition celebration was badly hurt Friday and numerous other females were roughed up when security workers strongly distributed their protest of their other halves’ pre-trial detention in the capital Phnom Penh, according to among the females.

Seng Chanthorn, the wife of Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) activist Sun Thun, was confessed to the medical facility after authorities from the city’s Prampi Makara district tossed her to the street, triggering her to lose consciousness, as they separated the spouses’ weekly “Black Friday” project in front of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, fellow CNRP wife Prum Chantha informed RFA’s Khmer Service.

After going through an assessment, medical professionals identified that Seng Chanthorn had actually suffered “internal injuries” throughout the crackdown, stated Prum Chantha, who participated in the protest in harmony requiring the release of the 17 CNRP activists from Prey Sar Prison.

A video of the attack was released to Facebook in the future Friday, which supposedly reveals a security personnel knocking a female onto a paved street, after which she appears to faint.

Prum Chantha informed RFA that the security workers “intended to kill” her and the other CNRP spouses to “put a stop to further protests.”

“It was exceptionally ruthless– we are weaker and …